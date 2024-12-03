Labour urged to investigate MP Kim Johnson over promotion of Islamist group
The Liverpool Riverside MP also spoke at the latest pro-Palestine demo where she accused Israel of using drones to 'deliberately target children'
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Labour has been urged to investigate the conduct of the MP Kim Johnson after she promoted the activities of the Islamist advocacy group CAGE on her social media platform.
Last weekend the firebrand MP also sparked further communal anger when she told a pro-Palestine demo that the Israeli military was using drones to “deliberately target children” and carrying out “extermination” in Gaza.
Johnson, who replaced Louise Ellman as the MP for Liverpool Riverside, raised eyebrows this week after using her platform on X to promote a film premier put on by Cage International which attempts to link miscarriages of justice around the Birmingham Six, in which which innocent Irish men were jailed, with those of convicted Islamist extremists.
The film, screened by Cage on Monday, claimed the Birmingham Four are “innocent men who were set up by police and have spent the last 8 years in prison for a crime they didn’t commit.”
The Birmingham Four were four Muslim men from the Midlands – Naweed Ali, Khobaib Hussain, Mohibur Rahman and Tahir Aziz – serving life sentences having been convicted in 2017 for planning a terrorist attack on UK soil.
As he confirmed their life sentences Old Bailey judge Justice Globe said the men were gripped by a “long-standing, radical, violent ideology”.
When police arrested the four men in August 2016 they found weapons including a meat cleaver and a partially constructed pipe bomb.
CAGE have repeatedly denied support for terrorism claiming they operate as an advocacy group who “explore all avenues, including legal, to challenge the Government’s deep dive into authoritarianism.”
Jewish News understands that Labour whips have been made aware of MP Johnson’s decision to promote the CAGE event.
A member of the MP’s local party also contacted Jewish News dismayed by her promotion of CAGE adding “members are furious, it’s one thing after another with her.”
The Community Security Trust has long warned about the activities of CAGE, raising concerns about the group’s attitude to antisemitism, links to Abu Qatada, and articles on their website which claimed the 9/11 attacks in New York were an insurance scam organised by a Zionist billionaire.
Cage emerged as a campaign group against the “War on Terror” that was launched by President George W Bush in the wake of the 2001 attacks on the US. It explicitly campaigned against what it said were abuses perpetrated against Muslims in Afghanistan and elsewhere – but its critics say it was often acting for terrorism suspects.
Cage director Asim Qureshi also once described Mohammed Emwazi, – who became known as “Jihadi John” for links to beheadings and other attacks in Syria, as a “beautiful young man” and revealed that the organisation had been in contact with him before he left Britain to fight for Islamic State.
In March former Tory minister Michael Gove named CAGE as being among organisations that “give rise to concern for their Islamist orientation and views”.
But responding CAGE said Gove’s allegation was “a continuation of the decades-long strategy aimed at inciting and exploiting fears against Muslims to build an authoritarian and repressive infrastructure that suppresses any dissent that is not licensed by Whitehall.”
The French courts recently upheld a ban on CAGE director Muhammad Rabbani from entering the country over claims of spreading “conspiracies” regarding its treatment of Muslims.
But last Saturday, Johnson sparked further anger within the Jewish community after she appeared as a speaker at the latest pro-Palestine demonstration in central London.
Appearing on stage at the Palestine Solidarity Campaign event, the MP said she has met with Professor Nizam Mamode, a retired NHS surgeon, who has been volunteering in a Palestinian hospital in Gaza.
She told the protest:”He provided some documentary evidence of how Israeli drones are used to target, deliberately, children… firing at their major arteries, their bullets ricocheting in their bodies .”
Johnson also attacked Keir Starmer’s government saying it “needed to take more decisive action” and called for an “immediate arms trade embargo including parts for the F-35 bomber”.
She added:”The UK backed the apartheid regime in South Africa, but that regime was brought down to its knees … direct action and protest do work. We did it once. We can do it again. We need to stand shoulder to shoulder with our Palestinian comrades.”
Israel has denied Professor Mamode’s claims that it is deliberately targeting children with drones as “lies.”
In February 2023 Johnson apologised for describing Israel’s coalition government under Benjamin Netanyahu as “fascist”.
She made the comment in Parliament, as she asked former PM Rishi Sunak about “human rights violations” against Palestinians.
Johnson apologised shortly afterwards, after being ordered to do so by party bosses.
Jewish News has contacted Labour and Johnson for comment.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.