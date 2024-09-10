David Lammy insists there can be ‘no role for Hamas going forwards’ in Gaza
Foreign Sec and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discuss Israeli security concerns around a possible withdrawal from the Philadelphi corridor running along the Gaza-Egypt border
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Foreign secretary David Lammy has said there can be “no role for Hamas going forwards” in Gaza.
Speaking at a press conference in London with Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, the foreign secretary also said he did not want to offer an assessment ahead of a decision being made by the ICC on application of arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu.
After Blinken and Lammy were asked about plans for Gaza once the conflict finally ends, the UK foreign secretary said:”There can be no role for Hamas going forwards.”
Both men were also asked for their view on the ICC arrest warrant case, with a decision expected in days.
Lammy said:”I think the important thing to stress in great democracies such as ours is our belief in the seperation of powers.
“There is an important forum for politicians and those who represent the people.
“We’ve always been clear in the UK of our belief in the international rules based order.
“We took a decision last week in relation to arms exports that was quasi legal.
“We believe in International law … but these must be decisions for the international courts to determine.
“I don’t want to comment on the assessment…. I’m going to leave it to the lawyers, it’s a very complex matter.”
Meeting on Tuesday, Blinken and Lammy discussed available options to ease Israeli security concerns around any possible withdrawal from the Philadelphi corridor running along the Gaza-Egypt border.
Egypt has insisted the Israel Defense Forces withdraw at the first stage of any ceasefire deal with Hamas, a demand rejected by Benjamin Netanyahu over obvious security fears.
In advance of Tuesday’s talks the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) said Lammy would welcome Blinken as part of strategic talks on the future of the “special relationship.”
Ukraine’s request to fire UK-supplied missiles into Russia is also likely to be one of the top items on the agenda of the meeting.
It is also intended to further outline a UK and U.S. commitment to a long-term peaceful settlement in the Middle East and enabling a two-state solution.
Lammy said the UK had “no greater friend” than the U.S.
He added:“The special relationship has been cherished on both sides of the Atlantic for more than 80 years. But together, we are committed to supercharging our alliance to bring security and growth to Brits and Americans alike,” he said.
“In a more volatile and insecure world, it is even more important that we are highly aligned nations. Together, we are re-energising our economic partnership, working together to tackle insecurity abroad and facing the future in unity and confidence.”
As pressure mounts for a ceasefire deal in Gaza to ensure the release of the hostages, and allow humanitarian aid into the region, Netanyahu has said Israeli forces must remain in the Philadelphi corridor to ensure further weapons are not smuggled into Gaza by Hamas.
Keir Starmer will fly to Washington on Friday for further talks with US president Joe Biden.
