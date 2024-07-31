Lammy and Healey fly to Doha for Middle East ‘de-escalation’ talks with Qatari leaders
Arriving in Doha as part of efforts to bring an end to conflict in Gaza, the foreign secretary and defence secretary met Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed and other senior officials
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Foreign Secretary David Lammy and defence secretary John Healey have discussed the immediate impact of the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh with Qatari leaders during a visit to Doha.
Lammy and Healey had arrived in Qatar for talks aimed at aiding attempts to find an end to conflict in Gaza and to de-escalation in the wider region.
Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani received the British officials on Wednesday, where talks turned to the assasination of the Hamas political leader in Tehran, in an apparent Israeli airstrike after he attended the swearing-in ceremony of Iran’s new president.
While there was no immediate comment on the surprise assassinsation of Haniyeh from the two Labour cabinet ministers both called for a de-escalation of the increasingly tense situation in the Middle East.
Lammy said:”Escalation and destabilisation are in no one’s interests.
“It is absolutely vital that we engage closely with partners like Qatar, who play a key role in mediating the conflict in Gaza, so that we can bring this devastating war to an end.
“The UK and Qatar have a long-standing and close partnership, and we will also look to build lasting stability and security in the region, and advance our shared priorities, like deepening economic ties, to drive UK growth and seize the opportunities of the clean energy transition.”
Healey added:”De-escalation must be our primary focus as this region stands at a crossroads. The loss of innocent life in recent weeks and months is unbearable. This has to end.”All sides must step back from conflict and step-up diplomacy. We will work with important partners like Qatar as our government leads a renewed push for peace.”
Both Labour ministers praised Qatar’s role in mediating an end to the war in Gaza – including efforts to deliver an immediate ceasefire agreed by both sides.
The Qatari PM directly addressed the assassination saying:”Political assassinations & continued targeting of civilians in Gaza while talks continue leads us to ask, how can mediation succeed when one party assassinates the negotiator on the other side?”
Lammy had previously condemned the Hezbollah strike on the on the Druze village of Majdal Shams last weekend which tragically claimed at least twelve children’s lives.
As the Labour duo flew to Doha, Israel struck back targeting the head of the armed group Hezbollah’s operations room, naming him as Muhsin Shukr, also known as Fuad Shukr, in Beirut.
During their time in Qatar, the Foreign Secretary and Defence Secretary will meet with UK Armed Forces personnel who are helping to protect UK security interests and support regional stability.
They will stress the strength of the UK-Qatar defence relationship and commit to expanding cooperation on growth and security.
