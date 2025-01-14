Lammy appears to rule out UK sanctions against Israel

David Lammy has appeared to rule out the possibility of the UK government imposing sanctions on Benjamin Netanyahu’s government with Israel and Hamas “on the brink” of a ceasefire and hostage deal.

The Foreign Secretary rejected calls for the imposition of sanction measures against the Israeli government from two MPs citing “significant measures” already taken by Labour since the general election.

Labour MP Neil Duncan-Jordan, and Richard Burgon, currently sitting as an independent, both demanded sanctions, with the former suggesting Israel was committing “atrocities” in Gaza.

Burgon meanwhile claimed that while the government had sanctioned Russia over “war crimes” it has committed in Ukraine, similar action was not being taken against Israel for its alleged “war crimes.”

Lammy responded to Duncan-Jordan saying:”Since coming to office we’ve taken significant action, calling for a ceasefire.. suspending relevant arms sales, increasing the amount of aid to Palestinian territories, and we are in steadfast support of UNRWA.”

But he then stressed Israel remained an “important ally” and with a £6.1 billion trade relationship with the UK.

Lammy added:”I am sorry, any discussion of sanctions is just not correct.”

Later Lammy, who returned from a meetings in Jerusalem on Sunday said:”We are on the brink of a ceasefire deal, we hope.

“It was very important to be in Israel yesterday. I remind the honorable gentleman that this is one of the toughest regions in the world.

“I remind him about the malign effect of Iran, just next door. Hezbollah has been diminished by they are still there. Hamas has been diminished but they are still there.

“I have to say, it’s not right to comment on the sanctions proscription. But we are talking about an ally.”

The UK government had previously hinted at possible sanctions against far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Former Tory PM David Cameron said he was “working up” sanctions against the pair while he was foreign secretary.

Lammy also rebuffed claims the government was failing to pressure Hamas and those negotiating for a deal to ensure humanitarian aid reached those captured by Hamas in Gaza.

The Foreign Secretary said it was important to meet with Mandy Damari in Jerusalem on Monday, and to speak with the Israeli foreign minister and to Egyptian officials in Saudi Arabia.

Asked by the Conservative MP Jake Richards about efforts to ensure aid reaches the hostages, Lammy said he hoped the coming days would see the release of Emily Damari from captivity in Gaza.

He added:”Rest assured, that humanitarian access, as we have continued to press for the people of Gaza, is hugely important, but it is as important for those hostages.

“It will take some time for them to come out, and they need humanitarian access.”

Also during Foreign Questions, the Scottish Labour MP Brian Leishman called for the government to define the war mounted by “Netanyahu’s apartheid regime” as “a genocide”.

Earlier a Downing Street spokesperson said Keir Starmer was “optimistic” a hostage deal could be secured over the coming days.