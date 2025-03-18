Lammy: I could have been clearer with Commons statement on Israel

David Lammy has admitted he could have been “clearer” when making a statement in the Commons in relation to claims over Israeli breaches of international law.

Asked if he regretted making the allegation, which contradicted the official UK position, the foreign secretary said:”Ultimately of course these are matters for the courts to determine, but it’s difficult to see how denying humanitarian assistance to a civilian population can be compatible with international law.”

Lammy also condemned what he said was Israel’s “appalling” strikes on Gaza on Monday, which killed several Hamas operatives, in a death toll of over 400.

“We continue to condemn Hamas of course and believe in Israel’s right to security, but all parties must re-engage with negotiations to get the remaining hostages out, we do need to continue to surge aid into Gaza and a secure and permanent end to this conflict is the only way out,” he said.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Lammy said he “could have been clearer” in the chamber after twice claiming categorically that Israel’s blockage of aid into Gaza for two weeks was a “breach” of humanitarian law.

Downing Street said on Tuesday that the comments did not reflect the UK's position, which warned of the "risk" that Israel could contravene international law with its Gaza blockade.

Lammy, who had flown overnight from Washington DC, to make his Commons statement on Monday, had at one stage admitted feeling tired and jet-lagged as he spoke.

But his comments were later condemned by shadow foreign secretary Priti Patel.

She said:“David Lammy’s absolute focus should be on securing the release of the 59 remaining hostages held by Hamas since the atrocities of October 7 2023. The release of the hostages is key to a sustainable end to this conflict and to building a better future.

“Hamas has no respect for international law, human life or human rights. Now is the time for maximum pressure on Hamas.

“Labour should be clear that there is no moral equivalence between Hamas and the democratically elected Government of Israel, and we must have no more poorly judged decisions on arms exports designed to placate Labour backbenchers.”