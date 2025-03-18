Downing Street denies change in UK position on Israel and international law
No.10 spokesperson rows back from claims made by David Lammy in the Commons in relation to Israeli action in Gaza
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Downing Street has denied there has been any change to the UK’s position on Israel in relation to possible breaches of international law in Gaza despite comments made by Foreign Secretary David Lammy.
On Monday, Lammy had appeared to signal a change in the UK’s stance when he told MPs on more than one occasion that Israel was in “breach of international law” by stopping aid reaching Gaza.Lammy says Israel breaking international law with blockade of Gaza aid
Questioned by Westminster journalists on Tuesday about the remarks, a Downing Street spokesperson said:”There hasn’t been a change of policy here.
“The Foreign Secretary’s position remains that Israel’s actions in Gaza are a clear risk of breaching international humanitarian law.”
Keir Starmer’s spokesperson stressed it was not up to the UK government, but down to international courts, to make a judgement on whether Israel’s actions in Gaza were in breach of international law.
Pressed on whether Lammy had either misled the Commons, or misspoke, or whether there had indeed been a change of position, the spokesperson added:”It is not up to the government to make those judgements, it’s international courts to arbitrate on whether or not there have been breaches.”
Asked if Lammy had gone “further than he meant to in the Commons” the spokesperson said this was a point to be raised with the Foreign Office.
In the aftermath of a devastating attack by Israel in Gaza, Downing Street said the UK’s priority remained on urging all parties to “end any bloodshed” and that a permanent ceasefire was agreed, which would allow the release of the hostages still held captive by Hamas in Gaza.
Jewish News has also learned that a planned visit to the UK by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar has been postponed.
Sa’ar had been expected to make an official visit later this week to the UK, but it is understood Israel postponed the trip last weekend.
