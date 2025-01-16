Lammy says now not the time for ‘back-tracking’ on Gaza deal

David Lammy has urged the Israeli cabinet to back the Gaza ceasefire deal telling MPs:”Now is not the time for any back-tracking.”

Making a statement to the House of Commons the Foreign Secretary added the conflict in the Middle East had been “littered with missed opportunities.”

Responding to question put to him by shadow foreign secretary Priti Patel, Lammy also said “there cannot be a role for Hamas” in efforts to forge a lasting peace.

Speaking on Thursday, Lammy said the UK Government is “committed to sustaining momentum, however fragile the process at first may be. Every hostage must be released, as set out in the agreement, every ounce of aid promised to Gaza must reach those in need.”

Lammy told the Commons the decades-long conflict between Israelis and Palestinians cannot be managed and must “now be resolved”.

He added: “We’re not yet there. There’s much negotiating still to do and, as we debate in this House, fighting continues.

“This agreement awaits full political approval. The hostage families wait for those hostages to come home. Gazans wait for the horrors to be lifted.

“But we must still recognise the significance of this moment. It has been long-awaited, frankly, it has taken far too long and I sincerely hope it is now the basis for progress.

“Progress on bringing the hostages home, progress on bringing relief, reconstruction and hope to long-suffering civilians, progress towards a two-state solution with Palestinians and Israelis living in peace and security, a better future for all.”

Speaking ahead of the vote on the deal in Israel he said:“As the Israeli cabinet meets, I urge them to back this deal.

“Now is not the time for any back-tracking. Both sides must implement each phase of the deal in full and on time.

“The history of this conflict is littered with missed opportunities.

“It would be a tragedy to let slip the chance before us, we must grab it with both hands, the chance not just for a ceasefire but for a lasting peace, the chance to break the cycle of violence which has inflicted so much suffering on innocent people on both sides.”

He also said Gaza and the West Bank must be united under one government, adding: “The PA’s (Palestinian Authority’s) role in Gaza must be front and centre. Planning needs to advance security for both Gazans and Israel, and Israel’s security will be fundamental if we’re to bring this to an end and that will take intense negotiation and discussion.

“There will clearly be an important role for the international community in the coming days.”

He went on: “My view is very clear: there cannot be a role for Hamas. The terrorism must come to an end. Trust has got to be rebuilt.

“There cannot be a role for Hamas.”