Lammy says now not the time for ‘back-tracking’ on Gaza deal
UK foreign secretary tells MPs there can be 'no role for Hamas' in future efforts to build peace in the Middle East
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
David Lammy has urged the Israeli cabinet to back the Gaza ceasefire deal telling MPs:”Now is not the time for any back-tracking.”
Making a statement to the House of Commons the Foreign Secretary added the conflict in the Middle East had been “littered with missed opportunities.”
Responding to question put to him by shadow foreign secretary Priti Patel, Lammy also said “there cannot be a role for Hamas” in efforts to forge a lasting peace.
Speaking on Thursday, Lammy said the UK Government is “committed to sustaining momentum, however fragile the process at first may be. Every hostage must be released, as set out in the agreement, every ounce of aid promised to Gaza must reach those in need.”
Lammy told the Commons the decades-long conflict between Israelis and Palestinians cannot be managed and must “now be resolved”.
He added: “We’re not yet there. There’s much negotiating still to do and, as we debate in this House, fighting continues.
“This agreement awaits full political approval. The hostage families wait for those hostages to come home. Gazans wait for the horrors to be lifted.
“But we must still recognise the significance of this moment. It has been long-awaited, frankly, it has taken far too long and I sincerely hope it is now the basis for progress.
“Progress on bringing the hostages home, progress on bringing relief, reconstruction and hope to long-suffering civilians, progress towards a two-state solution with Palestinians and Israelis living in peace and security, a better future for all.”
Speaking ahead of the vote on the deal in Israel he said:“As the Israeli cabinet meets, I urge them to back this deal.
“Now is not the time for any back-tracking. Both sides must implement each phase of the deal in full and on time.
“The history of this conflict is littered with missed opportunities.
“It would be a tragedy to let slip the chance before us, we must grab it with both hands, the chance not just for a ceasefire but for a lasting peace, the chance to break the cycle of violence which has inflicted so much suffering on innocent people on both sides.”
He also said Gaza and the West Bank must be united under one government, adding: “The PA’s (Palestinian Authority’s) role in Gaza must be front and centre. Planning needs to advance security for both Gazans and Israel, and Israel’s security will be fundamental if we’re to bring this to an end and that will take intense negotiation and discussion.
“There will clearly be an important role for the international community in the coming days.”
He went on: “My view is very clear: there cannot be a role for Hamas. The terrorism must come to an end. Trust has got to be rebuilt.
“There cannot be a role for Hamas.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.