Largest-ever Jewish virtual speed dating event draws 6,000 participants
Nearly half of participants have a second 'date' lined up
Louisa Walters is Features Editor at the Jewish News and specialises in food and travel writing
In a world increasingly driven by digital interactions, the longing for genuine human connection has never been more evident. DateNight AI, CoronaCrush and Partners In Torah, answered this call by hosting the largest virtual speed dating event for Jews on 20 August.
The event attracted 6,000 participants, with over 2,500 of them finding matches. Held in honour of Tu B’Av, the Jewish holiday of love, this was an unparalleled opportunity for Jewish singles to connect across geographic boundaries and time zones.
“I didn’t know anyone who I was matched with and appreciated the broad range of people I got to meet,” said one participant.
People with differing abilities were able to join. A deaf particpiant said: “Google captions worked well! I was surprised at how much I enjoyed the event.”
Nearly 75 per cent of those looking for love were first-timers, highlighting the growing interest in virtual speed dating, and nearly half are scheduled to continue their conversations.
The event was made possible through the collaboration of over 30 Jewish organisations including Jewish News, Bnei Akiva Olami, The Australian Jewish Association, Jewish News, Kerem House, Fass Pass to Love, Yakar Tel Aviv, J-Hype, and Aleeza Ben Shalom.
“We are incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved with this event,” said Ian Mark, CEO of DateNight AI, Inc. “Connecting 6,000 people in one night is not just a number -it’s a testament to the importance of our work in fostering meaningful relationships. We’re solving a real problem in the world by helping people find each other whilst transcending geographical barriers. We couldn’t have done this without the invaluable support of our partners, who share our vision and commitment to strengthening the Jewish community. We’re deeply grateful for their collaboration and excited about what we’ve accomplished together.”
The next event is on 10 September. Sign up at coronacrush.co
