DateNight AI has partnered with Jewish News, CoronaCrush, Partners in Torah and other Jewish organisations around the world to hold the largest virtual speed dating event for Jews in honour of Tu B’Av, also known as Jewish Valentine’s Day.

Held on Thursday 21 August at 1am UK time (20 August 8pm EST in the US), on DateNight’s virtual platform, this free event aims to connect 5,000 Jewish singles worldwide in an unprecedented virtual gathering, fostering meaningful connections within the community.

Following the success of last year’s event, which saw participation from over 3,000 attendees and resulted in over 500 matches, DateNight AI and its partners have set the ambitious goal for this year of attracting 5,000 participants. The event promises to be a landmark opportunity for marriage-minded Jewish singles to connect in a dynamic and engaging online environment.

DateNight, CoronaCrush and Partners in Torah are collaborating with Jewish News, Masa, Nefesh B’Nefesh, Telfed, the Australian Jewish Association and others to create two virtual events in one day to accommodate people from different time zones.

“We are thrilled to partner with so many incredible Jewish organisations for this amazing event,” says Ian Mark, CEO of DateNight AI. “Our goal is to create a meaningful and effective dating experience for Jewish singles, helping them forge genuine connections in a fun and interactive way,”

DateNight AI is a virtual speed dating platform dedicated to creating real

and meaningful dating experiences. Its system carefully matches users based on their unique preferences. It has hosted over 100,000 dates and facilitated over 20,000 matches, making it a trusted platform in the world of online dating.

CoronaCrush is a dynamic Facebook group and community that emerged during the Covid-19 pandemic to help Jewish singles connect despite physical

distancing measures. It is a popular destination for virtual dating and matchmaking, with over 26,000 members. It is responsible for hundreds of marriages.

Partners in Torah is dedicated to enriching Jewish life and community through learning. By pairing individuals with dedicated study partners, the organisation not only facilitates the exchange of knowledge but also cultivates deep, meaningful relationships that connect Jews globally.

Jewish singles interested in participating in the largest virtual speed dating event ever can register at tubav2024.com/jewishnews