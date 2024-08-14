Largest virtual speed dating event for Jews
Jewish News partners with other organisations for groundbreaking singles night
Louisa Walters is Features Editor at the Jewish News and specialises in food and travel writing
DateNight AI has partnered with Jewish News, CoronaCrush, Partners in Torah and other Jewish organisations around the world to hold the largest virtual speed dating event for Jews in honour of Tu B’Av, also known as Jewish Valentine’s Day.
Held on Thursday 21 August at 1am UK time (20 August 8pm EST in the US), on DateNight’s virtual platform, this free event aims to connect 5,000 Jewish singles worldwide in an unprecedented virtual gathering, fostering meaningful connections within the community.
Following the success of last year’s event, which saw participation from over 3,000 attendees and resulted in over 500 matches, DateNight AI and its partners have set the ambitious goal for this year of attracting 5,000 participants. The event promises to be a landmark opportunity for marriage-minded Jewish singles to connect in a dynamic and engaging online environment.
DateNight, CoronaCrush and Partners in Torah are collaborating with Jewish News, Masa, Nefesh B’Nefesh, Telfed, the Australian Jewish Association and others to create two virtual events in one day to accommodate people from different time zones.
“We are thrilled to partner with so many incredible Jewish organisations for this amazing event,” says Ian Mark, CEO of DateNight AI. “Our goal is to create a meaningful and effective dating experience for Jewish singles, helping them forge genuine connections in a fun and interactive way,”
DateNight AI is a virtual speed dating platform dedicated to creating real
and meaningful dating experiences. Its system carefully matches users based on their unique preferences. It has hosted over 100,000 dates and facilitated over 20,000 matches, making it a trusted platform in the world of online dating.
CoronaCrush is a dynamic Facebook group and community that emerged during the Covid-19 pandemic to help Jewish singles connect despite physical
distancing measures. It is a popular destination for virtual dating and matchmaking, with over 26,000 members. It is responsible for hundreds of marriages.
Partners in Torah is dedicated to enriching Jewish life and community through learning. By pairing individuals with dedicated study partners, the organisation not only facilitates the exchange of knowledge but also cultivates deep, meaningful relationships that connect Jews globally.
Jewish singles interested in participating in the largest virtual speed dating event ever can register at tubav2024.com/jewishnews
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.