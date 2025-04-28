Latvia again closes case against ‘Butcher of Riga,’ tied to mass murder of Jews
Some far-right Latvians venerate Herbert Cukurs, whom Mossad agents assassinated in 1965
A probe into a Latvian officer who led mass killings of Jews during World War II has been dropped — for a third time.
Herbert Cukurs had a senior position in the Arajs Kommando, a Nazi death squad in German-occupied Latvia. In late 1941, he personally took part in mass murder at the Riga Ghetto and the nearby Rumbula forest, earning him a title as “The Butcher of Riga.”
But the Latvian Prosecutor General’s Office closed its case against Cukurs on April 4, according to Ilya Lensky, the director of the Jews in Latvia Museum who presented research on Cukurs. Prosecutor Juris Ločmelis determined that Cukurs’ actions did not constitute the criminal offense of “genocide” according to Latvian law.
Two previous investigations into Cukurs were closed in 2019 and 2023. When the first case was closed, prosecutors claimed that no living witnesses could testify to his crimes. Then Davids Lipkins, a lawyer representing alleged victims, found two Holocaust survivors living in Israel who did testify — including one who said that he saw Cukurs shooting people in Riga.
Still, the prosecution argued a third time that there was insufficient trustworthy evidence to show Cukurs participated in genocide. The two survivors who provided testimony have died, and Lipkins plans to appeal the decision.
Lensky is also taking part in an appeal on behalf of the Latvian Jewish community. He said he was mystified by the prosecution’s continued decisions to dismiss Cukurs’ involvement in the Arajs Kommando.
“He was a high-ranking member of the Latvian auxiliary security police, which was part of the German SD, which was recognized by the Nuremberg trials as a criminal organization altogether,” Lensky said in an interview. “This Latvian auxiliary police, during the first eight, nine months of its existence, did nothing but commit crimes against civilians.”
Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Centre, called the decision “baffling” and said it was prepared to provide documents that demonstrated Cukurs’ “indisputable” war crimes.
Another condemnation came from Pinchas Goldschmidt, the president of the Conference of European Rabbis, who accused Latvia of a “perversion of the historical record” in line with “an alarming trend of hard-lined nationalism in parts of Europe.”
Though Cukurs has been held responsible for killing tens of thousands of Jews, some parts of Latvian society have celebrated him as a hero. He rose to fame in the 1930s as a pioneer aviator flying solo to Gambia and Japan. After World War II, he fled to Brazil and never faced a trial. In 1965, he was assassinated in Uruguay by Mossad agents, who left his body with documents outlining his crimes against humanity.
As recently as 2014, a musical about Cukurs in Latvia drew international criticism for glorifying his life and whitewashing his crimes.
Israeli-Latvian historian Yaacov Falkov told Haaretz that Cukurs continues to have Latvian admirers, especially among nationalist parts of the population. He blamed the global rise of nationalist movements for enabling extreme circles in Latvia. Falkov also criticized Israel, saying that authorities failed to answer official requests from Latvia for Holocaust survivor testimonies that implicated Cukurs.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.