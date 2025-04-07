Lawyers accuse 10 Brits of committing war crimes fighting for Israel in Gaza
Lawyer Michael Mansfield says 'British nationals are under a legal obligation not to collude with crimes committed in Palestine'
A war crimes complaint is reportedly to be submitted to the Metropolitan Police against 10 Britons serving with the Israeli military in Gaza by a group of human rights lawyers.
A 240-page submission, due to be handed to Scotland Yard’s war crimes unit on Monday, will allege that the British linked IDF soldiers were involved in the targeted killings of civilians and aid workers.
Prepared by the UK lawyers including Michael Mansfield KC, the report also accuses the 10 Brits of involvement into the forced displacement of civilians, and of attacks on historic sites in Gaza.
Mansfield told the Guardian newspaper: “If one of our nationals is committing an offence, we ought to be doing something about it.
“Even if we can’t stop the government of foreign countries behaving badly, we can at least stop our nationals from behaving badly.
“British nationals are under a legal obligation not to collude with crimes committed in Palestine. No one is above the law.”
The names of the 10 individuals, who are said to include senior military figures at officer level, will not be made public for legal reasons.
Sean Summerfield, a barrister at Doughty Street Chambers, who also helped compile the dossier, told the newspaper it was based on open-source evidence and witness testimony, which together presented a “compelling” case.
“The public will be shocked, I would have thought, to hear that there’s credible evidence that Brits have been directly involved in committing some of those atrocities,” he said.
Summerfield added the team wanted to see individuals “appearing at the Old Bailey to answer for atrocity crimes”.
The report cites Britain’s responsibility under international treaties to investigate and prosecute those who have committed “core international crimes”.
Section 51 of the International Criminal Court Act 2001 states that it “is an offence against the law of England and Wales for a person to commit genocide, a crime against humanity, or a war crime”, even if it takes place in another country.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.