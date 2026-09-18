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LBC presenter says ‘Jewish lobby’ is ‘incredibly strong’ amid Macklemore row

Ian Payne claimed Jews ‘know all the buttons to press’ as antisemitism campaigners announced plans to complain to Ofcom

By Annabel Sinclair September 18, 2026, 12:19 pm Edit
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LBC presenter Ian Payne during a broadcast. Photo Credit: LBC
LBC presenter Ian Payne during a broadcast. Photo Credit: LBC

An LBC presenter has been accused of invoking antisemitic tropes after claiming the “Jewish lobby” is “incredibly strong” and “freaks people out” during a discussion about Macklemore being dropped from Ed Sheeran’s US tour.

Ian Payne made the remarks while discussing the fallout from the rapper’s removal as a support act, which prompted the remaining opening acts to pull out in solidarity.

Addressing the controversy on air, Payne said: “Such a sensitive topic, and the reason it is such a sensitive topic is obvious – because the Jewish lobby is incredibly strong and really, really clever about getting its message out.

“They know all the buttons to press, and they freak people out because they think, ‘oh no, we better not be seen as antisemites’… It is like… move on… it is just words, just move on.

“Maybe, I’m underplaying it… that’s my opinion.”

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The Campaign Against Antisemitism condemned the comments and said it would raise them with the broadcasting regulator, Ofcom.

In a statement, the group said: “This diatribe is positively brimming with antisemitic tropes.”

It said the reference to a “Jewish lobby” echoed a conspiracy theory about Jewish power and influence, while Payne’s comments about its supposed cleverness played into stereotypes of Jews as “manipulative and conniving”.

The group added: “All of these breach the International (IHRA) Definition of Antisemitism, and are abhorrent to hear in a national broadcast.”

Payne’s comments came amid a growing row over Macklemore’s departure from Sheeran’s Loop tour.

Macklemore, whose real name is Benjamin Hammond Haggerty, had performed at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, where he chanted “free Palestine”, displayed images from Gaza and performed his 2024 protest track Hind’s Hall.

The rapper subsequently said Sheeran told him he could no longer remain on the tour after owners of several forthcoming venues threatened to pull the concerts.

Macklemore singled out Jewish billionaire Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots and Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, claiming Kraft had rallied other stadium owners against his involvement.

The other support acts on Sheeran’s remaining US dates subsequently withdrew from the tour in solidarity with Macklemore.

Jewish News has contacted LBC for comment.

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