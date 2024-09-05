Leading US Jewish organisation sparks controversy over Trump-Hitler comparison

An election campaign ad released by one of America’s leading Jewish organisations has sparked controversy over comparisons between Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and Adolf Hitler.

The Jewish Democratic Council of America (JDCA), which backs the Democratic Party, released an ad called “Hate Doesn’t Stop Itself,” which features images of Adolf Hitler and a Nazis march, alongside videos of Donald Trump speaking at political conferences.

Ynet news.com reports the ad warns against the rise of fascism and Trump’s “rhetoric of hate” against the Jewish public and American democracy in general.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The video accused Trump of prasing dictators and of “following their playbook.”

Trump is accused of “inciting hatred towards Jews”, with his comment that anyone voting Democrat “hates their religion.”

It also includes the claim he allegedly once told a chief of staff that Hitler “did a lot of good things.”

The JDCA ad does not use images of the Holocaust itself, but makes a clear comparison between Trump’s ambitions and the political conditions that led to the rise of fascism in Europe.

Republican Party critics , led by members of JDCA’s counterpart organization, the Republican-Jewish Coalition (RJC), sharply condemned the ad, calling it “repulsive” and inappropriate for political discourse.

Sam Markstein, political director at the coalition, said that “JDCA should be ashamed of itself for using images of Hitler and the Holocaust for cheap political points.”