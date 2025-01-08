Leap of faith: British Jewry’s new movement

Thirty years ago my life was changed, I am certain, by the bagel. Not one in particular but the plethora of bagel shops, knish stands and various Jewish foodstuffs available – alongside the casual use of Yiddish expressions I encountered everywhere – in Boston, where I studied for my Masters of Theology, and on my frequent trips to New York City.

Even more surprising for a British Jew was, far from encountering a majority Orthodox community, I had the mind-opening experience of Progressive Judaism (known as Reform Judaism in the USA) being the largest, most confident of all the Jewish denominations. I was deeply impressed by its confidence and courage as it engaged with contemporary life and brought Jewish tradition to the fore in an open and engaging way. It inspired my journey to the rabbinate.

Now, after 23 years as a rabbi, I am watching a new moment in British Jewry that will change our Jewish landscape. The coming together of Britain’s Liberal and Reform movements, to co-create one Progressive Judaism for the UK, is on track to be finalised in 2025, subject to a positive decision by constituent members.

This will amplify our voice, grow our numbers and broaden what it means to be Jewish and concerned and engaged in modern life. Representation is also key. When our children see ‘their’ rabbis in high-profile places – such as when Progressive Judaism Co-Leads Rabbi Josh Levy and Rabbi Charley Baginsky represent us in Downing Street – it makes a real difference to the confidence and possibility of what we can achieve.

I sit on the Path to Progressive Judaism Advisory Board, and as we do this work we think deeply about what is being built. The Chair of the Board, Dr Ed Kessler MBE, describes what is happening as: “The most significant moment in British Jewry since the war.”

It is.

The practical concerns, of course, are taking much focus, but so are the theological and ideological values. Progressive Judaism will be accessible, meaningful and brave.

We share already the belief, as Deuteronomy 30 promised, that this thing, this ‘Jewishness’ is close to our mouths and our hearts. We know that justice and courage are as dear to us as is the custom of Shabbat. We know that expanding the narrow definitions of Jewish identity will continue to be at the heart of what we do.

At this time, we rabbis and cantors are also asking ourselves critical questions. What does it mean to be a Progressive Jew in Britain in 2025? What does it demand of us? What are we progressing from and towards?

And what about God in this new movement? What will change? How diverse can our views be on Israel and Jewish identity and still remain one movement?

I am intrigued to see how we answer these questions together with integrity as we become this bigger, more impactful Progressive family.