Leap of faith: Jewish tradition can help us to address mental health challenges
To help others we must resist the urge to slip into judgment
No phrase may be more quintessentially British than ‘Keep calm and carry on’. Yet human beings are not meant to suppress their emotions for long periods of time, and doing so can lead to physical and mental health issues.
As we recovered from the isolation of Covid, the Jewish community was traumatised by October 7. We are all suffering from exhaustion, bereavement and despair as devastating events continue to unfold.
This is, of course, compounded by the struggles in our day-to-day lives.
Yet Jewish tradition can help us to address mental health challenges. At the most basic level, we are encouraged to help each other – Kol yisrael aravim zeh bazeh. “Every Jew has the responsibility to care for and support each other” (BT Shav 39a).
We read in the Talmud (BT Ber 5b) that Rabbi Johanan once fell ill and Rabbi Hanina went in to visit him. He said to Johanan: “Are your sufferings welcome to you?” He replied: “Neither they nor their reward.” Hanina said: “Give me your hand.” Johanan gave him Hanina his hand and he raised him. Why could Johanan not raise himself? They replied: “The prisoner cannot free himself from jail.”
It’s unclear what ailed Johanan, but we could understand this as a mental health issue. When Johanan acknowledged that he did not welcome his sufferings, he wanted to alleviate them but was stuck.
The Sages, in their wisdom, understood that when one is imprisoned by one’s mind, when they can’t think beyond their present circumstances, they need someone to help them out.
To find out how we help each other, we can look to the core declaration of faith in our Torah: Shema Yisrael adonoy elokeinu, adonoy echad. “Listen, Israel! The Eternal is our God, the Eternal is one.”
Reciting this affirmation, we might overlook the most important word in relation to our fellow human beings: Shema – listen. Listening is part of our Jewish DNA. We may do a lot of talking (and often we do), but the Shema indicates that listening is at least as important as expressing ourselves.
Key to listening effectively is to practice empathy, not sympathy. When we offer sympathy, we pity, we diminish the other’s experience, we talk about ourselves, we try to fix the other or to make things better. Or worse, when someone says they’re feeling sad or angry or depressed, we don’t acknowledge their feelings at all.
Listening with empathy means sitting with the other person in their pain, enabling them to express their true feelings without judgement. With empathy, we might reflect back the other’s feelings, showing they have been heard, or we may choose to remain silent.
As my colleague, Rabbi Neil Blumofe shared, “instead of ‘don’t just stand there, say something’, think ‘don’t just say something, stand there’.”
Our listening presence is perhaps the greatest gift we can give to another who is suffering. Empathy goes beyond merely hearing the words.
We learn in Pirkei Avot (6:8) that we acquire Torah through attentive listening and an understanding heart. In doing we can share their burden, making it lighter.
And each time we find ourselves slipping into judgement, wishing our friend would “lighten up” we should remember that like us, they too are made in God’s image – b’tselem Elokim – and deserve the care, respect and empathetic listening that we would want, were we in their shoes.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.