Leap of faith: may spring and its blossoms inspire us
We need to keep hoping for a better future
There are official website alerts in Japan for the cherry blossom season. Sakura Watch will anticipate the flowering dates in different cities. It is a sort of national spring watch that everyone who wants to see the opening of those pink and white petals engages in.
I have always been taken by this collective watching of spring and what it can teach us. Particularly now.
Our collective hearts are breaking at the renewed outbreak of fighting in Gaza and the misery of the last few hostage families, terrified by what it means. Our eyes are glued to the news and the geopolitical situations, which are sapping hope from us as we witness yet more suffering.
We have good reason for that – paying attention is our responsibility. You are not allowed to be indifferent – lo tuchal l’hitalem, as Deuteronomy reminds us.
But in all of this, we forget to watch for spring. To keep our eyes looking outwards to nature and the passing of seasons. And that is our responsibility too – to watch that as well.
It is always at this time of year that I remind myself of Rabbi Nachman of Bratzlav’s invitation to take time out of doors in nature. He wrote: “Grant me the ability to be alone; may it be my custom to go outdoors each day among the trees and grass – among all growing things and there may I be alone, and enter into prayer, to talk with the one to whom I belong.”
The trees, grass and onset of spring, wherever you are – even without Japan’s glorious Sakura – provide energy, nourishment and the capacity for hope. Seasons wait for no one. And we can watch the natural passage of time.
An American synagogue offered an innovation a few years ago of a green thread to be worn during – and even in the build-up to – Passover. Green for spring and the thread a reminder of all those not yet free.
On Pesach we’ll offer Hallel those psalms 113-118 both at synagogue and around our Seder tables: “Min hametzar karati yah v’ani b’merchav yah” – From a narrow place I called to you and you answered me in wide expansiveness.
What a brilliant, visceral wearing of hope. I love the integration of both together. To ground us in the outdoors and the greenery of spring and yet pull us to hope for a better, safer future.
From that most familiar of anthems; od lo avda tikvateinu – let us never be without hope. And may spring, its blossoms and its greens inspire us.
Rabbi Rebecca Birk is at Finchley Progressive Synagogue
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.