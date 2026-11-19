As we prepare for this year’s Mitzvah Day, I’m once again impressed by how our Jewish communities express their unique identities and priorities. The UK’s biggest faith-based day of social action, with thousands of volunteers of all religions and none taking part, Mitzvah Day is the time of the year with the potential to be a launchpad for genuine outward-looking volunteering.

Each congregation’s own approach is an expression of their values, strengths and membership, as well as how we build bridges with others. Sha’arei Tsedek, my own synagogue in North London, has taken part in many different projects over the last two decades – from inviting our local priest to join us and cook soup for those in need to collecting socks and scarves for Homeless Action in Barnet.

This year we are focusing on the mitzvah of saving life, with grateful thanks to volunteer adults and cadets from St John’s Ambulance, who will be helping us deliver our programme.

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Co-hosted with Southgate Progressive Synagogue, and welcoming children from All Saints’ Church, we will be holding three first aid workshops for primary school children, young teenagers and sixth-formers, teaching age-appropriate first aid skills for responding in an emergency. There will also be the opportunity to learn about fire safety, with a special visit from London firefighters.

This focus on pikuach nefesh, the duty to save life before all else, sums up our response to the antisemitic incidents in Golders Green and Finchley in the last year. Our community chose to raise funds for the new Hatzola Ambulance of Hadley Wood, Barnet and Southgate as part of the High Holy Days Appeal, raising thousands of pounds for their important work in providing a response to all in our local area.

It is far more empowering to take positive action in the face of antisemitism, and that fundraising appeal was in turn the inspiration for our Mitzvah Day theme.

There is also another important aspect – that we are being joined by our local Christian neighbours. When children and teenagers of different faiths learn together, when they do good deeds together, we start to think about all we have in common.

That’s why Mitzvah Day – now in its 21st year and housed today by JW3 – has so much impact. For us, it is about doing something meaningful, working together, making friends with our neighbours, empowering children and teenagers, and teaching about the values that all faiths share. Above all else, Mitzvah Day is a practical way to put these values into action and make a difference to others.

Rabbi Shulamit Ambalu is at Sha’arei Tsedek North London Reform Synagogue