Leap of Faith: Our vote can influence what happens in Israel

“Do you want to be a delegate to the World Zionist Congress?”

When I was asked this question in 2005, I had heard of Herzl’s famous Congress but wasn’t aware that it was something that had continued after the founding of the State of Israel. I reflected on the fact that the work of the first visionaries of modern Zionism was still incomplete – and was reminded of Rabbi Tarfon’s famous teaching in Pirkei Avot: “It is not your duty to finish the work, but neither are you at liberty to neglect it.”

And so, I took a leap of faith and agreed to attend the 35th World Zionist Congress in June 2006. Meeting up with delegates from Reform, Liberal and Progressive congregations around the world, and debating our position on the numerous proposed resolutions, immediately got me hooked. I was inspired by the sense that this was a direct way of how I could help to fight for the border acceptance of Progressive Jews worldwide, advocate for our values and secure essential funding for both our movement in Israel and the World Union for Progressive Judaism.

Unlike what I was used to in Germany and the UK – where being a Progressive Jew always meant that at best you were welcomed at the edge of the table – at the World Zionist Congress, our delegation was always in the rooms where it happened. Rather than being treated as a fringe movement, our representatives were well respected and prominent in the decision-making processes.

In the years since my first Congress, I have personally seen many achievements secured to make us proud, including the establishment of an egalitarian prayer section at the Western Wall, other advances for religious pluralism, and funding to support the work of the Israeli Reform movement and its Religious Action Center (IRAC), which has secured historic wins for LGBTQI+ rights in Israel, challenged gender discrimination and fought racism.

Our representatives on the board of Keren Kayemeth Leyisrael (the Jewish National Fund) have blocked Jewish developments on Bedouin land, stopped land purchases across the Green Line and continue to monitor closely that the funds of the Zionist movement are not used to further the settlement enterprise in the West Bank.

Thanks to the funding from the World Zionist Organisation, our movement is able to be at the centre of advocating for the return of the hostages and is making a tremendous contribution to rebuilding the communities in the Gaza envelope.

Many Jews in the UK – like me 20 years ago – won’t know that they have a vote to determine the British delegation to the 39th World Zionist Congress. Any Jew over the age of 18, who is resident in the UK, will be able to register to vote between 8 April and 11 May to participate in the electronic vote, which is then held between 8 and 12 June. Please listen to Rabbi Tarfon and make sure to register to vote at zionist-federation.uk/registration.

Rabbi Lea Mühlstein is at The Ark Synagogue