Leap of faith: why Fiddler doesn’t have an ending
Tradition and a sense of belonging will continue our story
I started crying a few bars in to the first song. There’s a way we do things. A way we pass on our identity to the next generation with our Seder meal, our Purim costumes, dipping our apple in honey.
Taking my son to his first viewing of Fiddler on the Roof was just another way of passing on tradition, identity, an understanding of who we are today. They are all inextricably linked, and sometimes all too painfully reminiscent of generations gone by.
He sat between my husband and I and coped with his uncool mum teary-eyed and clutching his hand as I prayed that society at large wouldn’t make it too difficult for him to be a proud inheritor of that tradition in his adult life.
So as we came out and I asked him excitedly what he thought, I took it a bit personally when he declared it “a bit disappointing”. What? Why? It’s brilliant and emotional and beautiful in its painful way. “Well it isn’t finished,” my astute 13-year-old bemoaned. “I was loving it – the music, the set, the characters but then they’ve just left me hanging. If I did that in an English essay my teacher would think I’d got lazy and left it unfinished. I want to know what happens.”
And that, dear reader, is why you don’t want to be the child of a rabbi. He got a sermon the entire way home from Regents Park to Finchley. The play doesn’t finish because the story hasn’t ended. He’s part of writing the next chapter and we never want to see an ending.
At the moment, more than ever before in my lifetime, I fear others want to see a conclusion, an ending. People have tried to conclude it too many times in our history, from Tisha B’Av to The Final Solution and yet here we all were, a theatre filled with people we knew. An interval that felt like kiddush. If we knew what happened in the life of Tevye and each of his daughters it would be fiction, but the fiction becomes history when we each get to tell our story, how we got from that shtetl in Lithuania or Poland, from the Rivers of Babylon or the foot of Sinai to the Regents Park Open Air Theatre and we are still doing what “the Good Book says”.
In every generation we not only need a Seder, a Megillah and a production of Fiddler on the Roof but we also need to find the defiance to say that no-one else will end our story if we keep feeling a strong sense of belonging and a commitment to playing our part in the passing on of tradition.
And if that word ‘tradition’ starts you singing then it’s lucky they’ve extended the run. Seeing it is as much a rite of passage as dipping your apple in honey in a few weeks’ time.
It’s not Torah but it’s certainly all part of our tradition.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.