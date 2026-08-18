Leeds Jewish Housing Association opens new family homes scheme

Leeds Jewish Housing Association (LJHA) has opened a development of 28 new affordable properties for families.

The construction of 14 two-bed and 12 three-bed homes, a two-bed apartment and a one-bed adapted ground floor apartment on the Queenshill estate marks the completion of the second phase of a two-part Leeds LJHA scheme part-funded by Homes England.

The first phase – made up of 51 sheltered housing apartments for residents aged 55 and over, and 34 general needs apartments – opened in 2022.

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Joined by LJHA board members past and present, project partners and LJHA residents, the ceremonial ribbon was cut by joint guests of honour Marcia Brown and her daughters Katie Taylor and Samantha Walton, who are all trustees of the Marcia and Andrew Brown Charitable Trust which supported the development.

Thanking residents for their patience during the construction process, LJHA chief executive Mark Grandfield said: “What we’re finishing today is 113 properties, so you can see the difference we’ve made. The previous properties were built in the 1950s. They weren’t the right homes, but they were definitely in the right place. Taking the decision to demolish people’s homes and rebuild was difficult, but it was the right one. We recognise the significant upheaval that they went through but hope they were comforted by the fact that we were able to honour our promise of rehousing every resident who wished to remain with LJHA.”

He added: “The magic starts toward the end of September when everybody moves in, adding vitality to the Queenshill estate, bringing a new generation of families forward and really putting some more energy back into the community. And that was the whole point. As we celebrate what we’ve achieved, I’m really looking forward to seeing how it pans out in the next few years.”

Andrew Pliener, chair of the LJHA board said: “Living with a construction site is not easy and we really appreciate the support of the residents. We really look forward to meeting the new families who are moving in very shortly.”

Marcia Brown said: “This project is reality, thanks obviously to all of you. What an amazing achievement. We’re so happy to be able to support Leeds Jewish Housing Association with the wonderful work that you do, it’s just amazing to see this new development.”

Affixing a mezuzah to one of the new homes, Rabbi Anthony Gilbert said everyone had come to the opening “to witness the fulfilment of a dream” and that the consecration represented “a very positive light of this phase of the Leeds Jewish Housing Association”.