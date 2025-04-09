LFI write to police chief over Green councillor who shared Hamas video
Green Party councillor Abdul Malik has now admitted sharing a Hamas video in the aftermath of the Oct 7 atrocity
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
The chair of Labour Friends of Israel has written to the chief constable of Avon and Somerset Police for an update into an investigation into alleged terror offences committed by a Green Party councillor.
In February 2025, the Judicial Conduct Investigations Office (JCIO) set out how Abdul Malik – elected as a Green councillor in Bristol in May 2024 – had admitted to sharing the video on his Facebook page just days after the 7 October 2023 attacks.
LFI chair Jon Pearce MP has now written to Chief Constable Sarah Crew noting that Avon and Somerset Police have not yet made any public comment on the admission, nor has a direct public apology been evident from Cllr Malik or the Green Party.
Given Hamas’s proscription as a terrorist organisation in the UK, Pearce has asked the Chief Constable for confirmation that Avon and Somerset Police were investigating the alleged offences, when those investigations were initiated, and when they might be expected to conclude.
The letter adds:”Given the Hamas video included offensive language directed against Jews, sharing it should also be considered under legislation governing malicious communications and hate crime laws.”
It also notes that Malik is a magistrate and an official at a local mosque, along with being a councillor in the Ashley ward.
The letter also notes that after concerns were raised by Lord Mann in April and May 2024, Malik and the Green Party, including co-leader Carla Denyer had attempted to suggest the councillor had merely been tagged in the Hamas video in a social media post.
But during a JCIO probe, Malik eventually admitted he had shared the video by Hamas himself.
“Not just in Avon and Somerset, but across the country the public must be reassured the police has acted without fear or favour in this case and in line with the rule of law,” adds the Labour MP.
Pearce confirmed he had also copied the letter sent to the chief constable to the Police and Crime Commissioner.
Committee members at February’s hearing recommended that Malik be issued with a formal warning, noting his “previously unblemished conduct record and good standing within the community”.
They added he had been “consistently remorseful” following the incident.
High Court judge Mr Justice Keehan, as well as the Lord Chancellor Shabana Mahmood, agreed with the sanction, the statement added.
The Green Party said Malik had “a long history of condemning Hamas in his role in his local mosque”.
A statement added: “Crucially he has shown learning from the incident and understood the offence and hurt it caused.
“Councillor Malik has the party’s full backing as an effective and hard-working councillor in Bristol and hopes that
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.