LFI write to police chief over Green councillor who shared Hamas video

The chair of Labour Friends of Israel has written to the chief constable of Avon and Somerset Police for an update into an investigation into alleged terror offences committed by a Green Party councillor.

In February 2025, the Judicial Conduct Investigations Office (JCIO) set out how Abdul Malik – elected as a Green councillor in Bristol in May 2024 – had admitted to sharing the video on his Facebook page just days after the 7 October 2023 attacks.

LFI chair Jon Pearce MP has now written to Chief Constable Sarah Crew noting that Avon and Somerset Police have not yet made any public comment on the admission, nor has a direct public apology been evident from Cllr Malik or the Green Party.

Given Hamas’s proscription as a terrorist organisation in the UK, Pearce has asked the Chief Constable for confirmation that Avon and Somerset Police were investigating the alleged offences, when those investigations were initiated, and when they might be expected to conclude.

The letter adds:”Given the Hamas video included offensive language directed against Jews, sharing it should also be considered under legislation governing malicious communications and hate crime laws.”

It also notes that Malik is a magistrate and an official at a local mosque, along with being a councillor in the Ashley ward.

The letter also notes that after concerns were raised by Lord Mann in April and May 2024, Malik and the Green Party, including co-leader Carla Denyer had attempted to suggest the councillor had merely been tagged in the Hamas video in a social media post.

But during a JCIO probe, Malik eventually admitted he had shared the video by Hamas himself.

“Not just in Avon and Somerset, but across the country the public must be reassured the police has acted without fear or favour in this case and in line with the rule of law,” adds the Labour MP.

Pearce confirmed he had also copied the letter sent to the chief constable to the Police and Crime Commissioner.

Committee members at February’s hearing recommended that Malik be issued with a formal warning, noting his “previously unblemished conduct record and good standing within the community”.

They added he had been “consistently remorseful” following the incident.

High Court judge Mr Justice Keehan, as well as the Lord Chancellor Shabana Mahmood, agreed with the sanction, the statement added.

The Green Party said Malik had “a long history of condemning Hamas in his role in his local mosque”.

A statement added: “Crucially he has shown learning from the incident and understood the offence and hurt it caused.

“Councillor Malik has the party’s full backing as an effective and hard-working councillor in Bristol and hopes that