Lib Dem MP calls for ‘two million Gaza hostages held by the murderous IDF’ to be freed
Andrew George, MP for St Ives, made the remark in a Commons debate
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
A Liberal Democrat MP has sparked anger after comparing the 59 hostages still held hostage by Hamas in Gaza with “the two million hostages in Gaza being held hostage by the murderous IDF.”
Speaking during a Commons debate on Gaza, Andrew George, the MP for St Ives, took issue with the government’s stance on Israel’s war on the terror organisation, as he criticised Middle East minister Hamish Falconer.
George said:”Of course, we all want the hostages to be freed, just as we want the two million hostages in Gaza being held hostage by the murderous IDF, which is treating them with disdain and starving them, to be freed.
“If the Minister is not prepared to make the statement that many of us wish for him to make, will he at least admit that the actions of the far-right Israeli Government can no longer be described as self-defence?”
One Jewish Labour source told Jewish News the Lib Dem MP’s remarks were “shamefully simplistic”.
Earlier in Wednesday’s debate Minister Falconer had told MPs “of course Israel has the right to legitimate self-defence consistent with international humanitarian law.”
He added:” Concerns about the risk of a breach of international humanitarian law underpin our concerns. ”
Falconer added:” Hamas are a threat not just to Israel but to their own people, and I have been absolutely clear on that question on numerous occasions at this Dispatch Box. ”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.