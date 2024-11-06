Lib Dem MPs urge government to ‘take all actions’ to secure Gaza hostage release

The Liberal Democrats have tabled an early day motion (EDM) urging the government to “take all actions within their power” to try to secure the release of Hamas hostage and British citizen Emily Damari.

The motion, signed by current foreign affairs spokesperson Calum Miller, and his predecessor Layla Moran, amongst others, also urges the government to advocate for British citizens abroad; including introducing a right to consular assistance in the case of human rights violations.

It states:”That this House notes the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza while Hamas continues to hold hostages including British citizen Emily Damari; urges the Government and Foreign Secretary to take all actions within their power to secure Emily’s release and the release of all remaining hostages; further urges the Government to engage in international efforts to secure a ceasefire so the hostages can be released and to get aid into Gaza; and also urges the Government to advocate for British citizens abroad; including introducing a right to consular assistance in the case of human rights violations.”

Mandy Damari spoke last month of how her 28-year-old daughter Emily was “still in hell” a year on from being taken from her apartment in Kfar Aza near the border with Gaza.

Damari told a rally in Hyde Park on Sunday that she feared her plight had been “forgotten”.

She said: “One year has passed and she is still in hell. On the morning of 7 October, Emily was in her own apartment on Kfar Aza, our peaceful kibbutz, but that day Hamas turned our home into a place of terror.

“Sixty-four of our neighbours – men, women, children and elderly – were sadistically murdered, 19 were kidnapped, 12 women were eventually released, two of our hostages were killed in friendly fire while trying to escape and five are still held in Gaza, including my Emily.

“My beautiful, charismatic daughter, with the cheeky smile, was shot and taken by force from her home.”Her beloved dog Choocha, who was with her, was killed with a gunshot to the neck.”