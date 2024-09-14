Lib Dem’s announce emergency debate on ‘Israel-Gaza conflict’ at party conference
Foreign Affairs spokesperson Layla Moran understood to be working on a motion for the debate, taking place on Monday at the conference in Brighton
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
The Liberal Democrats have announced they will be staging a debate around an emergency motion “on the subject of the Israel-Gaza conflict” at their party conference, which begins this weekend.
Jewish News understands Layla Moran, the Lib Dem foreign affairs spokesperson, is working on a motion likely to be selected for the debate, which takes place on Monday afternoon.
Moran, who has been highly critical of Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right coalition government in Israel, is also known for her outspoken criticism of the terror group Hamas.
But ahead of the Monday lunchtime deadline for submitting motions there are fears that other pro-Palestine activists within the party are aiming to take the Lib Dems further in their criticism of Israel at this year’s conference.
The Palestine Solidarity Campaign has gained increased support amongst some in the Lib Dems, spurred on by calls made earlier this year by party leader Ed Davey for the suspension of arms exports to Israel.
As the party conference season kicks off this weekend, with the Lib Dems staging theirs in Brighton, pro-Palestine campaigners are stepping up efforts to influence policy, especially after the successful election of 72 MPs from Davey’s party at the general election.
After Labour foreign secretary David Lammy announced the decision to suspend 30 arms export licences last week, the Lib Demswelcomed the move, saying the previous government should have taken the same decision “long ago.”
But in her statement Moran said Lib Dems were “concerned that the decision is made solely on risk of use in Gaza and not the West Bank.”
In April, following deaths of seven aid workers including three British nationals in an Israeli air strike in Gaza, Lib Dem leader Davy said the UK government “must take swift action to suspend arms exports to Israel. ”
Both Davey and Moran paid a visit JFS school in north west London last year.
