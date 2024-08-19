Life’s a beach at JW3 (part two) with a meaty pop up
Last chance to indulge in summer's coolest kosher offering
If you read my article during last week’s heatwave you will know that kosher caterer James Zimmer was running a milky pop up in the new Dorfman Piazza at JW3.
Lucky me, I got to go again and this time the red and white tablecloths replaced the blue ones with a whole new meaty menu and new cocktails too.
I knew from last week that the Tel Aviv beach vibe at JW3 is actually quieter and more chilled than its Israeli counterpart, but even so, I still enjoyed a little game with my husband when we were on the train journey. I bet myself an imaginary £1 million that I could get him to say the words “oh lovely”.
Yep, I won the hypothetical dosh with one simple sentence: “I hear there’s a DJ there tonight, Tone.”
On arrival, the venue looked slightly different to last week as due to a dramatic drop in temperature it was covered over and the heaters were on.
This time we could choose from shawarma, tacos and bao buns. Hot dogs and burgers were also on offer and there was popcorn and candy floss for those with a sweet dessert tooth.
The barman remembered me and tried to tempt me with an Espresso Martini. It was a tough choice, but I eventually opted for a Daiquiri. This was extremely refreshing and delicious, but later on I was presented with a compromise of half an Espresso Martini which was equally fabulous, but I may regret at 3am. (I know, instead of counting sheep, I will count how many cocktails I can think of).
I did very well on the food too, as Tony’s lamb shawarma was a little too spicy for him, so he gave it to me in exchange for one of my chicken tacos. I hardly got a lookin on his chips this time though.
James Zimmer’s meaty pop up is at JW3 until 7.30pm each day this week and 3pm on Friday. jw3.org/beach
