LIVE BLOG: Agam Berger, Gadi Mozes and Arbel Yehoud released

From our partner Times of Israel

Thai Ambassador to Israel Panba Chandraramiya tells President Isaac Herzog that today is “one of the happiest in my life” with the release of five Thai hostages from Gaza.

“Today is one of the most happiest days in my life for two reasons,” Chandraramiya says, both the ability to meet Herzog and the fact that “five hostages will be released today — that is good news for me and for my country and for everyone involved.”

Chandraramiya thanks “the Israeli side for all the preparation for the hostages to be released today,” noting that there is still another Thai citizen believed to be held captive alive in Gaza.