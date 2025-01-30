LIVE BLOG: Agam Berger, Gadi Mozes and Arbel Yehoud released

Thai ambassador welcomes release of hostages
From our partner Times of Israel
Thai Ambassador to Israel Panba Chandraramiya tells President Isaac Herzog that today is “one of the happiest in my life” with the release of five Thai hostages from Gaza.
“Today is one of the most happiest days in my life for two reasons,” Chandraramiya says, both the ability to meet Herzog and the fact that “five hostages will be released today — that is good news for me and for my country and for everyone involved.”
Chandraramiya thanks “the Israeli side for all the preparation for the hostages to be released today,” noting that there is still another Thai citizen believed to be held captive alive in Gaza.
Release of Palestinian security prisoners halted
Israel has stopped the release of Palestinian security prisoners set to be freed later today after the return on Israeli hostages in protests against the scenes of chaos surrounding the release of Arbel Yehoud, Gadi Mozes, and five Thai nationals Channel 12 reports. The report says the prisoners were on the buses ready to be released when they were ordered off.
Israel names five freed Thai hostages
Israel has named the five Thai hostages handed over by the Red Cross to the IDF alongside Israelis Arbel Yehoud and Gadi Mozes.
The five Thai civilians, kidnapped on October 7, 2023, while working as agricultural laborers, have been identified as Thenna Pongsak, Sathian Suwannakham, Sriaoun Watchara, Seathao Bannawat, and Rumnao Surasak, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.
One other Thai hostage, Pinta Nattapong, is believed to still be alive in captivity. Two others, Sudthisak Rinthalak and Sonthaya Oakkharasri, have been declared dead by Israel, with their bodies still held.
‘Chaotic scenes in Gaza represent failure of deal with Hamas’
Itamar Ben Gvir welcomes the return of three Israeli hostages from Hamas captivity but fiercely condemns the deal that secured their release.
“We are happy and excited about the return of our beloved Agam, Arbel, and Gadi, but the horrific images from Gaza make it clear: This is not a complete victory – this is a complete failure, in a reckless deal like no other,” the far-right politician declares.
He insists the government should have withheld humanitarian aid from what he calls a “bloodthirsty crowd” and instead applied relentless military pressure until Hamas “begged” to return the hostages. “It is not too late for [the government] to come to its senses!” he warns.
Terrorist filmed kidnapping Naama Levy killed
Meanwhile, Hamas terrorist Muhammad Abu Aseed who was filmed kidnapping Naama Levy on October 7, 2023, was killed in an Israeli drone strike some four months ago it has been revealed.
The news of Abu Aseed’s targeting was not permitted for publication until the return of all seven surveillance soldiers kidnapped by the terror group during the October 7 onslaught.
Levy was released by Hamas last week, along with Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, and Liri Albag.
Agam Berger reunited with her parents
First images emerge of freed hostage Agam Berger reuniting with her family at an IDF facility inside Israel after being freed from captivity.
Agam embraces her parents, Shlomi and Merav, after arriving in Israel from Gaza following her handover from the Red Cross to IDF troops.
In video of that handover, Agam is seen emerging from a Red Cross vehicle, no longer wearing the fake military uniform she was forced by Hamas to don for the handover. She embraces an IDF medical officer before getting into another vehicle to exit the Strip.
In the belly of the beast: Arbel Yehoud pictured with Islamic Jihad
Footage shows hostage Arbel Yehoud being handed over to the Red Cross by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis a short while ago.
Arbel is seen being led through a large crowd of Palestinians and terror operatives, outside the ruins of former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar’s home.
Yehoud appears visibly frightened as she and the gunmen are shoved and jostled by the large crowds and fight their way to the waiting Red Cross vehicle.
Liri, Naama, Daniella and Karina watch Agam Berger’s release
Freed hostages (L-R) Liri Albag, Naama Levy, Daniella Gilboa and Karina Ariev watch at the Rabin Medical Center as their IDF surveillance soldier colleague Agam Berger is released from Hamas captivity in Gaza on January 30, 2025 (Israel Defense Forces)
Agam Berger back in Israel after 482 days in the clutches of Hamas
Agam Berger, an IDF surveillance soldier held hostage by Hamas for 482 days, has returned to Israel.
The has IDF confirmed she crossed back into Israeli territory after being handed over to Israeli special forces by the Red Cross.
She was taken to a facility near the border for medical checks and an emotional reunion with her parents.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.
-
By David Gross
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
By Brigit Grant
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
By Laurent Vaughan - Senior Associate (Bishop & Sewell Solicitors)
-
By Laurent Vaughan - Senior Associate (Bishop & Sewell Solicitors)