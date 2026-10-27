Live blog: Israel election latest news and updates

Former Hamas hostages Keith and Aviva Siegel have cast their ballots in Israel’s first general election since the 7 October attacks.
The couple, who were both abducted by Hamas, were pictured voting together at a polling station in Gazit, northern Israel.
“To me, voting is about freedom, responsibility and hope for the future of our country,” Keith told Jewish Insider.
“After spending 484 days in captivity in Gaza, being free and having the right to vote carries a deeper meaning for me. Freedom is not something I take for granted.”
He added: “When I vote, I am exercising a right that I deeply value and expressing my hope that our children, grandchildren and future generations will live in a country where freedom, democracy and humanity prevail.”
“Voting for the first time as an Israeli citizen is an extraordinary privilege and an enormous responsibility. Just 142 days ago, I made Aliyah, fulfilling a dream that generations of Jews could only imagine. Today, I have the privilege of helping determine the future of the Jewish state.
I have always believed that we are the luckiest Jews to have ever lived, and Israel is one of the greatest reasons why. But we are also its caretakers, responsible for ensuring that future generations inherit a strong Jewish state and a thriving Israeli democracy.
Casting my vote today was about honouring those who came before me and fulfilling my responsibility to those who will come after me. For my country, my land, and my people.”
The Arab-majority Joint List party has accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of inciting against Arab voters as Israelis head to the polls.
Party leader Yousef Jabareen criticised Netanyahu’s claims that Arab voters were “trying to steal the election” and urged supporters to turn out.
“Netanyahu, you continue to incite against Arab citizens and question our legitimacy to vote and influence the political map,” Jabareen said.
The party also accused Netanyahu of sharing AI-generated images presented as genuine polling station scenes, claiming they were intended to discourage Arab voters. The allegation has not been independently verified.