Live blog: Israel election latest news and updates

The town of Timorim in central Israel has recorded the country’s highest voter turnout so far, with 91.6 percent of eligible residents casting their ballots by 4pm.

According to the Central Elections Committee, several other small communities have also reported turnout above 75 percent.

Among larger cities, turnout reached 60.7 percent in Modiin, 60.3 per cent in Rosh Haayin and 60.6 per cent in the Bedouin city of Rahat.

Nationwide turnout stood at 55.7 per cent at 4pm.