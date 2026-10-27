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Live blog: Israel election latest news and updates

Follow our live coverage for the latest developments, results and reaction as Israel votes.

October 27, 2026, 9:57 am Edit
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Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot casts his ballot in Herzliya alongside his wife, Hannah, and family members. (Photo: Yashar)
Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot casts his ballot in Herzliya alongside his wife, Hannah, and family members. (Photo: Yashar)
3:38 pm

Israeli town records 91.6% voter turnout by 4pm

By Annabel Sinclair

The town of Timorim in central Israel has recorded the country’s highest voter turnout so far, with 91.6 percent of eligible residents casting their ballots by 4pm.

According to the Central Elections Committee, several other small communities have also reported turnout above 75 percent.

Among larger cities, turnout reached 60.7 percent in Modiin, 60.3 per cent in Rosh Haayin and 60.6 per cent in the Bedouin city of Rahat.

Nationwide turnout stood at 55.7 per cent at 4pm.

3:34 pm

Ra’am leader accuses Netanyahu of ‘lying and inciting’ over election fraud claims

By Annabel Sinclair

Ra’am leader Mansour Abbas has accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of spreading false claims about election fraud to encourage right-wing supporters to vote.

“Benjamin Netanyahu is lying and inciting against Ra’am, using it as a scare tactic to mobilize right-wing voters and drive them to the polls,” Abbas said in a video message.

His comments follow Netanyahu’s claims that Arab voters were “trying to steal the election” as turnout continues to rise across Israel.

3:08 pm

Israeli voter turnout hits record 55.7% by 4pm

By Annabel Sinclair

Voter turnout in Israel’s general election reached 55.7 percent by 4pm, the highest ever recorded at that hour, according to the Central Elections Committee.

The figure is up from 47.5 percent at the same point in the 2022 election, an increase of 8.2 percentage points.

It marks the highest turnout at 4pm since hourly records began in 1973, with polling stations remaining open until 10pm.

3:06 pm

Betting market puts Netanyahu’s chances of remaining prime minister at 27%

By Annabel Sinclair

US-based prediction market Polymarket puts Benjamin Netanyahu’s chances of remaining Israel’s prime minister after today’s election at 27 percent.

The platform gives opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot a 58 percent chance of becoming the next prime minister.

The figures reflect betting market activity rather than official polling or election results, and could change as voting continues.

2:50 pm

Israeli shekel hits three-week high as voters head to polls

By Annabel Sinclair

The Israeli shekel has risen more than 1.2 per cent against the US dollar, reaching its strongest level in three weeks as voting continues in Israel’s general election.

The currency was trading at 3.0419 shekels to the dollar, its highest level since 6 October, according to The Times of Israel.

The rise comes amid record voter turnout, with millions of Israelis casting their ballots throughout the day.

2:36 pm

Former Hamas hostages Keith and Aviva Siegel cast their votes

By Annabel Sinclair

Former Hamas hostages Keith and Aviva Siegel have cast their ballots in Israel’s first general election since the 7 October attacks.

The couple, who were both abducted by Hamas, were pictured voting together at a polling station in Gazit, northern Israel.

“To me, voting is about freedom, responsibility and hope for the future of our country,” Keith told Jewish Insider.

“After spending 484 days in captivity in Gaza, being free and having the right to vote carries a deeper meaning for me. Freedom is not something I take for granted.”

He added: “When I vote, I am exercising a right that I deeply value and expressing my hope that our children, grandchildren and future generations will live in a country where freedom, democracy and humanity prevail.”

2:11 pm

VOTER REACTION: Scottish author Ben Freeman casts first vote as Israeli citizen

By Nicole Lampert

“Voting for the first time as an Israeli citizen is an extraordinary privilege and an enormous responsibility. Just 142 days ago, I made Aliyah, fulfilling a dream that generations of Jews could only imagine. Today, I have the privilege of helping determine the future of the Jewish state.

I have always believed that we are the luckiest Jews to have ever lived, and Israel is one of the greatest reasons why. But we are also its caretakers, responsible for ensuring that future generations inherit a strong Jewish state and a thriving Israeli democracy.

Casting my vote today was about honouring those who came before me and fulfilling my responsibility to those who will come after me. For my country, my land, and my people.”

Ben Freeman
1:56 pm

Joint List accuses Netanyahu of inciting against Arab voters

By Annabel Sinclair

The Arab-majority Joint List party has accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of inciting against Arab voters as Israelis head to the polls.

Party leader Yousef Jabareen criticised Netanyahu’s claims that Arab voters were “trying to steal the election” and urged supporters to turn out.

“Netanyahu, you continue to incite against Arab citizens and question our legitimacy to vote and influence the political map,” Jabareen said.

The party also accused Netanyahu of sharing AI-generated images presented as genuine polling station scenes, claiming they were intended to discourage Arab voters. The allegation has not been independently verified.

1:53 pm

Two Democrats activists punched at election campaign booth

By Annabel Sinclair

Two activists from Israel’s left-wing Democrats party have been punched in the face at a campaign booth in Holon, with one reportedly losing consciousness.

Video footage shows a man approaching the booth before punching two activists, knocking one to the ground.

The party claims the attacker is linked to far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and says its leader, Yair Golan, has travelled to Holon to meet the victims.

The incident follows an earlier arrest of a knife-carrying man near Golan in Tel Aviv. The Democrats alleged an attempted stabbing, but police denied that claim.

The party blamed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s rhetoric for fuelling violence and said it would not be intimidated.

Footage shows an attack on two Democrats party activists at an election campaign booth in Holon, leaving one reportedly unconscious. (Photo: X)
1:51 pm

Voter turnout in two Arab Bedouin communities surpasses 2022 levels

By Annabel Sinclair

Voter turnout in two Arab Bedouin communities has already exceeded the figures recorded across the entire 2022 election, according to Israeli journalist Amit Segal.

In Atawna, turnout reached 64 per cent, compared with 41 per cent in 2022.

Among the Kabu’a tribe, turnout stood at 47 per cent, compared with 29 per cent across the whole of the previous election.

The figures, also reported by Israeli news outlet Srugim, come amid reports of increased voter participation in Arab communities.

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