WIN an overnight stay with breakfast and bubbly at Hard Days Night Hotel

Hard Days Night Hotel Liverpool is the world’s only Beatles-inspired hotel, combining the highest quality facilities in a truly unique environment.

Located at the heart of Liverpool’s Beatles Quarter, the hotel offers luxurious accommodation and exclusive event space with a twist. Housed in magnificent Grade II listed central buildings dating back to 1884, the beautifully restored hotel is steeped in history.

All 110 rooms are individually designed around the contours of the original building and elegantly furnished with specially commissioned Beatles-inspired artwork adorning the walls.

Sitting adjacent to the world famous Cavern Club where the Beatles rose to fame, and an array of the city’s famous Beatles landmarks, the hotel not only offers the perfect getaway for visitors, but is much loved by art lovers, music lovers and food lovers. There are places to remember, then there is the Hard Days Night Hotel.

One lucky winner will enjoy an overnight stay in a classic double room with a bottle of Prosecco on arrival and breakfast the next day.

To enter fill out the form below. Competition closes 15 October 2024.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

Entrants must be 18 or over. Prize is valid Sunday – Thursday , excluding bank holidays and LFC home games. Prize is subject to availability. Prize mut be taken within six months of winner being notified. Only one entry per household. Winner will be notified by email.

