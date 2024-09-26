WIN an overnight stay with breakfast and bubbly at Hard Days Night Hotel
Stay at the 'Fab Four' hotel in Liverpool
Hard Days Night Hotel Liverpool is the world’s only Beatles-inspired hotel, combining the highest quality facilities in a truly unique environment.
Located at the heart of Liverpool’s Beatles Quarter, the hotel offers luxurious accommodation and exclusive event space with a twist. Housed in magnificent Grade II listed central buildings dating back to 1884, the beautifully restored hotel is steeped in history.
All 110 rooms are individually designed around the contours of the original building and elegantly furnished with specially commissioned Beatles-inspired artwork adorning the walls.
Sitting adjacent to the world famous Cavern Club where the Beatles rose to fame, and an array of the city’s famous Beatles landmarks, the hotel not only offers the perfect getaway for visitors, but is much loved by art lovers, music lovers and food lovers. There are places to remember, then there is the Hard Days Night Hotel.
One lucky winner will enjoy an overnight stay in a classic double room with a bottle of Prosecco on arrival and breakfast the next day.
To enter fill out the form below. Competition closes 15 October 2024.
TERMS AND CONDITIONS
Entrants must be 18 or over. Prize is valid Sunday – Thursday , excluding bank holidays and LFC home games. Prize is subject to availability. Prize mut be taken within six months of winner being notified. Only one entry per household. Winner will be notified by email.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.