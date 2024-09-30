Liz Truss backs calls for ‘Star of David’ to be displayed at UK airports

Liz Truss has backed calls for the Star of David to be displayed at UK airports to show support for Israel.

Tory leadership candidate Robert Jenrick said he came close to securing a deal under the previous government to allow Israelis to enter the country through easy access E-gates.

Jenrick told a Conservative Friends of Israel reception the move would have shown Britain to be “the most welcoming country in the world for Israelis and the Jewish community”.

He said this would mean “at “every airport and point of entry to our great country”, there was a Star of David, as a “symbol that we support Israel”.

Former PM Truss was asked if she backed the move when she appeared at a packed Tory fringe event at the party’s conference.

She told The Telegraph’s Tim Stanley:”I’d be absolutely happy with that.”

Speaking to a packed hall of over 300 people Truss also voiced support for Kemi Badenoch’s claim that some cultures are more “valid” than others.”I think she meant that this country is based on Judeo-Christian values,” said Truss.

But the former PM refused to endorse any of the four Tory leadership candidates.

Asked what would make her happy she said a victory for Donald Trump in the US election.

She also launched a scathing attack on the Hope Not Hate charity, claiming it was “appalling” they received Home Office funding.

Truss also called for universities to be defunded if they are “antithetical to Conservative values.”