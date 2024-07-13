Lizzy Savetzsky will not be silenced

A few months ago, Lizzy Savetsky was giving out poppies on the street in New York. Just single blooms on a stem, but city folk are wary of strangers offering anything for free because there is always a catch. And there was. Lizzy’s flower came with a plea to be heard. Just a few precious minutes in which she could talk about the hostages in Gaza and provide some facts abouts Israel that have been drowned out by protests.

Like so many initiatives by the long-time Israel activist, this too went viral. A masterstroke by a woman who has been desperate to bring clarity to the plight of Israelis stolen since October 7, with the hope of adjusting the balance of support.

“There were several people who rejected my flower once they heard the word ‘hostages’,” says Lizzy. “They would not even engage. I started to question the purpose of the experiment. But a conversation with a random passer-by changed me.”

The embrace with that passer-by is available to view on @lizzysavetsky. “It’s what happens when we’re willing to let down our guards and open our hearts and minds.”

On October 7, Lizzy and her family were in a bomb shelter at Jerusalem’s King David Hotel. They had evacuated to the basement but, as Orthodox Jews, their phones were off for Shabbat, so they gathered unaware of what had occurred.

“There was talk of a soldier being killed and we were distraught at that, so imagine the reaction when newly-arrived guests were hurried into the shelter and told us about the attacks. By the time Shabbat ended we knew that at least 200 had been killed, a tonne kidnapped and we were starting to see videos from the Hamas body cams. It only got worse.”

Describing the eerie emptiness of the streets as she and her family left for the airport on October 8, the severity of the situation they were escaping was brought home when the pilot switched off all the lights. Firing over the airport meant taking a covert route to safety. “We were on the last plane to leave Tel Aviv and it flew like a ghost all the way up north past Haifa,” Lizzy recalls. “It was one of the most terrifying experiences of my life.”

Those who have seen the petite brunette in a ‘Bring Them Home’ tracksuit addressing pro-Israel rallies will have clocked she is not one to cower in fear. Lizzy was prepared for the onslaught of hate that would come at Israel after its citizens were raped, murdered and kidnapped by terrorist neighbours.

“When Gaza launched 850 rockets into Israel in May 2021, I saw, first-hand, how quickly the world turned against it and how antisemitism surged,” explains Lizzy. “I knew any sympathy would be very short-lived. I knew as I was sitting with my husband in the bomb shelter that I needed to find every ounce of strength to speak up for Israel.”

Lizzy grew up in Fort Worth, Texas, where she was once better known as a pageant beauty queen and the Jewish population, although small, shaped her identity. “It made me feel unique and people always came to me with their questions about Judaism,” she remembers.

This early experience of being an informal educator prepared her for the advocacy work she does today, which was enhanced by the Jewish outreach organisation she was part of while studying at NYU.

“I told my parents I was moving to Israel for a year to go to a seminary,” she recalls. “They would have been much happier had I just got a job or gone to grad school.” Having been raised secular, the move to Israel solidified Lizzy’s desire to lead an observant Jewish life. “There’s something about being surrounded by your people that I never had growing up,” she explains.

But her love for Israel could not compete with the love she found with plastic surgeon Ira, whom she married 14 years ago when he encouraged her to move to New York’s Upper East Side. It was there that she built a profile as a beauty and fashion influencer and blogger and set up on Instagram, but with Jewish education and activism added to the mix. In time, a significant following was interrupted by the typical online hate and tropes aimed at Jews.

Lizzy warned the Bravo channel of this when it invited her to join the new cast of Real Housewives of New York, but her inclusion resulted in an immediate and fierce backlash. “The amount of antisemitism coming from every direction is f***ing alarming,” tweeted author Andy Cohen in response to the hate she received. Her outspoken support for Israel had made her a target and she knew insidious antisemitism would be part of her RHONY experience, so it didn’t happen.

She now receives death threats, which is why Gilad Erdan, Israel’s ambassador to the UN, recently suggested she should wear a bulletproof vest. “Antisemitism isn’t just a Jewish issue, it’s a human rights issue,” sighs Lizzy, who insists that education remains a cornerstone of her activism.

“It’s the place where I feel most purposeful,” she explains. “I need to get back to making my videos that break down the complexities into simple terms. They help people to know what to say in difficult one-to-one conversations.”

The sense of belonging and purpose that Israel gives Lizzy and Ira remains a powerful draw. “It’s a fantasy I have,” she muses. “Just leaving with nothing and moving to Israel.” Lizzy knows real change and tolerance requires more than just flowers – but it’s a start.