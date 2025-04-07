London community receives defaced Passover package

A Pesach gift box sent to the Greenwich and Docklands Jewish community arrived defaced with the words “Free Palestine”.

The package was part of a wide-reaching matzot distribution campaign led by the European Jewish Association in partnership with the Rabbinical Centre of Europe (RCE) and the BASSAD community organisation.

The initiative sends 160,000 packages of matzah to more than 600 Jewish communities across Europe.

Speaking to Jewish News, Greenwich’s Rabbi Ephraim Carlebach said that the small community, supported by dedicated volunteers, distributes around 300 boxes to different families and individuals living and working in the area.

He believes the one box of matzah was “taken apart” and “defaced” at the warehouse the parcels were collected from. The matter is being investigated.

Whilst he admits the incident is “a little bit of a dampener, in regards to our efforts to bring joy at the time of of Pesach”, he remains adamant that it has only made them more determined to do good works for the Jewish community.

“The whole message of Pesach is that despite what people try to do and harm us, we’re going to increase, grow and multiply. So God willing, we will be doubling our efforts.”

In a statement, Rabbi Menachem Margolin, chairman of the EJA, called the reported incident “troubling”, adding that “using a religious delivery to convey such a message—particularly during a significant holiday—is inappropriate and unsettling for the receiving community. We encourage respectful dialogue and coexistence, and we hope that this remains an isolated event. Our focus remains on uplifting and supporting Jewish communities across Europe, especially during times of growing sensitivity.”

While the vast majority of deliveries proceeded smoothly, the defaced package has raised concerns about the increasing tension and sensitivity surrounding Jewish communal life in some parts of Europe.