Gay club accused of being ‘poisoned with antisemitism’ changes tune

A gay rave club in London which publicly announced “no f*****g Zionists” were welcome has backtracked following accusations of “Nazi level hate”.

Adonis, in a Docklands warehouse, faced accusations of antisemitism and “aggressive racism” for including in its social bio description “Zionism has no place in queer spaces”.

It has now changed it to “no genocidal maniacs plz xx”.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Author, educator and activist Ben Freeman took to Twitter/X to say the club was “poisoned with antisemitism. They are actively excluding LGBTQ+ Jews from an LGBTQ+ spaces. This is aggressive racism. They can dress it up by saying Zionism, we all know they mean Jews. This is disgusting, Nazi level hate and should be front page news.”

Fellow activist Hen Mazzig also took to Twitter/X to call out Adonis founder and promoter Shay Malt for allegedly making it his “life’s mission to exclude Jews from the club.”

Jewish News has approached Mr Malt for comment.