London rabbi facing illegal circumcision charges granted bail by Irish Court

London-based Rabbi Jonathan Abraham has been granted bail and allowed to return to the UK having been remanded in custody for three weeks in Dublin on charges over the registration of a circumcision.

Jewish News understands Abraham, 47,from Golders Green, was informed by a judge on Thursday that his request for bail has been granted.

Rabbi Abraham, an experienced mohel who is registered with the Initiation Society in the UK, was charged earlier this month with carrying out a surgical procedure without being a registered medical practitioner.

He had appeared in Dublin High Court on Tuesday to request bail which had previously been denied in the District Court.

The defence proposed bail conditions, including a bond and a combination of independent sureties totalling €100,000, to secure his release pending a trial.

A decision over whether to grant bail was put off until Thursday.

It is understood Rabbi Abraham he was initially arrested and then charged for allegedly carrying out illegal circumcisions on non-Jewish children.

Detained in Cloverhill Prison in Dublin, the rabbi appeared in court again two weeks ago to claim his human rights were being breached with the failure to provide kosher food.

The prison’s assistant governor Paul O’Neill said that provisions had been made “to the best of the kitchen’s ability” and there had been “absolutely no attempt made to re-box a chicken that had come from the tray”.

Cloverhill had tried to source kosher food from an accredited provider but could not do so yesterday as it was Shabbat, he explained.

A mohel is permitted to perform a brit in Ireland in accordance with Jewish tradition, so long as they as aregistered medical practitioner in the country.