London School of Jewish Studies expands teacher training staff
Rabbi Yehuda Pearlman and Jonny Atkins join the team
The London School of Jewish Studies (LSJS) has appointed two new members to its teacher training team.
Rabbi Yehuda Pearlman will be the Jewish Studies programmes manager and Jonny Atkins has taken on the role of School Direct Secondary programme manager.
Jonny Atkins will run the training provision in Jewish Secondary schools. Also in the first cohort of the Lira Winston Fellowship for School Leadership, Jonny will remain at Immanuel College, where he is responsible for the learning and development of staff and students.
He said: “I’m tremendously excited to be joining the talented and passionate team at LSJS. It is a privilege to have the opportunity to mentor our large group of trainees on the first step of their teaching journey. Additionally, I look forward to partnering with our schools and am already relishing the challenge to get a diverse, committed, and talented group of Jewish educators to become school leaders of the future.”
Rabbi Pearlman will be responsible for Jewish Studies (JS) subject training for School Direct (SD) Secondary schools, the Israel Seminar for JS trainees and Teach to Lead, specialist teacher training for JS teachers.
As well as developing other programmes with JS teachers, he will also be running Project Innovate, an LSJS initiative launched last year, to encourage Jewish studies teachers to try out new ideas in the classroom. The programme brings teachers together from different schools so they can learn from each other and develop bespoke projects for their own schools.
Rabbi Pearlman said: “It has been a wonderful experience getting to know the new cohort of young educators who are passionate about making a difference to Jewish education in the UK. I am looking forward to supporting them in their journey as they learn to engage the hearts and minds of our teenagers. It is a privilege to be part of the LSJS team and I am very excited to connect with leaders in UK Jewish Education and across the world to explore opportunities to learn from each other.”
Dr. Helena Miller, Director of Degrees and Teacher Training Programmes, Senior Research Fellow said: “We are excited to welcome Jonny and Yehuda to the team. They each come with a wealth of experience from having worked in senior school positions for many years. We are looking forward to working with them as we continue to develop our teacher training provision”.
If you’re interested in training as a teacher, please click here.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.