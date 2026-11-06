Lord Dubs condemns ‘invaders’ rhetoric at Jewish charity’s refugee awards

Kindertransport survivor warns politicians against hostile language at event honouring two campaigners helping refugees rebuild their lives

Lord Dubs has warned politicians that their words can fuel hostility towards refugees, condemning the use of language such as “invaders” to describe people seeking safety in Britain.

The Kindertransport survivor, who escaped Nazi persecution as a child, urged political leaders to consider the impact of their rhetoric on communities across the country.

Speaking at the annual Lord Dubs Awards hosted by HIAS+JCORE, a Jewish charity supporting refugees and asylum seekers, at Westminster Synagogue on Wednesday evening, he warned that the rhetoric of “senior politicians can have a knock-on effect… in terms of relationships in communities”.

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“The language has an influence on how we perceive our fellow human beings,” he told guests.

He said words such as “invaders” “imply hostility to people who have come here for safety”, adding that “there are few things more important in life than giving safety to our fellow human beings who are the victims of war, persecution, and oppression.”

His warning came as the charity celebrated two refugees who have turned their own experiences into campaigns to help others.

Aderonke Apata received the Dubs Award for Outstanding Commitment for more than a decade of work supporting LGBTQ+ refugees.

She founded African Rainbow Family in 2014, which has since helped more than 600 LGBTQ+ people secure refugee status in Britain. She also qualified as a barrister in 2022, allowing her to fight for refugee rights through the legal system.

Accepting her award, Apata drew a connection between her own journey and Lord Dubs’ escape from Nazi persecution in 1939.

“Standing here as a fellow refugee who found their own path to freedom, I am reminded of the beautiful Jewish concept of Tikkun Olam – our shared responsibility to heal a broken world,” she said.

The second honour, the Dubs Legacy Award for Emerging Leaders, went to Abdulrahman Bdiwi for his work campaigning for safer routes for refugees.

A graduate of Safe Passage’s Young Leader Programme, he now works for the organisation, helping ensure refugees have a greater say in decisions affecting them. His work has included speaking to MPs and campaigning for changes to the asylum system.

“As someone who came to the UK seeking safety, I know firsthand how life-changing it can be when people are met with compassion, opportunity and belief rather than barriers and doubt,” he said.

“At a time when refugees continue to face hostility and uncertainty, I hope this recognition sends a simple message: everyone deserves safety, dignity and the opportunity to belong.”

The awards followed an interfaith discussion about rising prejudice and the need for communities to stand together.

Rabbi Charley Baginsky, co-lead of Progressive Judaism, warned against allowing fear and division to prevent conversations between people with different views.

She said it must be “possible to encounter each other, to disagree, and sit and have conversation, and in that way we break down that sense of who is the other.”

Baginsky also urged Jewish communities to challenge prejudice rather than simply reflect existing fears.

“We shouldn’t just be reflecting those words back to our communities but actually challenging them,” she said.

The panel, chaired by Guardian journalist Aamna Mohdin, also featured Imam Monawar Hussain and Bishop Rob Wickham.

Bishop Wickham expressed concern about seeing “the symbol of the cross being abused in the way in which it is” at anti-migrant protests, warning about misinformation driving communities apart.

Imam Hussain raised concerns about the influence of social media on young people and called for “safe space(s) where young people can ask questions”.

He stressed the importance of bringing communities together “where people can experience each other’s cultures and learn about each other’s faiths”.

Rabbi David Mason, executive director of HIAS+JCORE, praised the award winners for their commitment to helping others. “Our 2026 winners personify why that’s so important and demonstrate what people with lived experience can achieve when given a fair chance,” he said.

A record 25 nominations were received for this year’s awards, now in their fourth year.