Lord Fink, the hedge fund titan who gives most of it away

In the competitive world of finance, where wealth often equals success, Stanley Fink is a refreshing exception. Sometimes called the ‘godfather of hedge funds’, the former chief of Man Group is anything but a money-obsessed financier.

“Life isn’t a game of Monopoly – the winner isn’t the one with the most money,” he tells me. “It’s about making a difference.” True to his tune, Lord Fink gives away most of his income to charity.

“I’ve been fortunate to have the scale to do it,” he says, mild-mannered and measured. “Most people either have time or money to give something back. If you have money, great. If not, most people have time.” He notes that while many businesses are “giving back by choice through corporate social responsibility initiatives, there is not much shareholder action pushing firms to do it. And I wouldn’t be surprised if companies cut back. This is what’s happened in the US and the UK tends to follow US trends.”

The list of causes Lord Fink supports (and has supported) is lengthy. He is a trustee of the Oxford Centre for Hebrew and Jewish Studies and supports Absolute Return for Kids (ARK). He has also contributed to Cancer Research UK, particularly supporting the Francis Crick Institute’s work, and supports Norwood and Jewish Care. He is president of Evelina Children’s Hospital and chaired the board of the Ark Burlington Danes Academy for several years He remains involved as an emeritus governor and continues to mentor the principal and support the school and students where possible. His daughter, a radiographer turned therapist, heads their safeguarding efforts. “She’s dyslexic but has gone on to achieve a master’s degree and retrain to help others,” he shares proudly.

All three of his children have followed in his philanthropic footsteps and are involved in ventures that reflect a commitment to making a difference. “This hasn’t been engineered by me. It’s something they have seen and want to follow,” he says. Lord Fink attributes his charitable mindset to his upbringing: “My parents weren’t particularly wealthy but believed in tithing when they could.”

His mother worked for a Jewish charity in Manchester and later for The Christie cancer centre after her own cancer treatment. These early lessons instilled a strong sense of obligation to give back.

A Conservative peer, he began his career at Arthur Andersen, qualifying as a chartered accountant before moving on to roles at Mars Inc and Citibank. In 1987, he joined Man Group, where he served as CEO from 2000 to 2007, transforming it into the world’s largest publicly-traded hedge fund company. The following year, he became CEO of International Standard Asset Management (ISAM) and later its chairman until his retirement from the board in 2018.

At 67 and with philanthropic commitments aplenty, Lord Fink could be forgiven for stepping back. Not likely. While he no longer works to earn a living, he remains deeply engaged in the business world, lending his expertise and support to mission-driven companies. Lord Fink concedes that he receives hundreds of pitches a week from founders eager for his backing. “I don’t join boards to earn fees,” he says. “I want to be interested in the business and add value. And the company has to be making a positive impact to society in some way. I have to believe in their mission.”

He adds that he has to have “total confidence in the founder and chief executive – colleagues that I trust with my reputation. My reputation and my family are the most precious things I have.”

Among companies Lord Fink is invested in are; Blackbullion, a financial wellbeing company, eToro, the world’s leading social investment network, legal tech startup Farillio and, more recently, digital payments firm Curve, founded by Israeli entrepreneur Shachar Bialick.

He is also an investor in biopharmaceuticals company EnsiliTech, which is working on a refrigeration-free vaccine storage technology that could revolutionise healthcare delivery in underserved regions – Lord Fink has a particular interest in med tech, which stems in part from his own experience with a brain tumour at the peak of his career.

“I was 45 when I was diagnosed. I had a wife, young children and thought my life was over.” After undergoing surgery that temporarily left him with memory loss and speech difficulties, he developed a profound appreciation for advancements in medical science, fuelling his support for innovations including diagnostic tools for conditions such as Alzheimer’s and motor neurone disease.

With business and philanthropy taking up two-thirds of Lord Fink’s week, the remaining third is devoted to politics. A prominent supporter of the Conservative Party, he was appointed co-treasurer in 2009 and was instrumental in fundraising efforts. He played a key role in Boris Johnson’s successful campaign to become mayor of London and was made a life peer in 2011, taking the title of Baron Fink of Northwood, Middlesex (where he lives). He is a member of the Ark Synagogue (former Northwood and Pinner Liberal Synagogue).

So, what does he make of Labour’s first seven months in charge? “At least it’s not Corbyn,” he says, noting that Starmer’s leadership lacks the “streak of rabid antisemitism,” seen during Corbyn’s tenure. However, he believes Labour has not done enough to reassure supporters of its long-term support for Israel. Lord Fink warns of the UK’s growing fragility, citing rising costs and the impact of migration.

“Covid was a dry run,” he says, highlighting how the rise of remote working allows high earners to leave the UK, further weakening the tax base. “Thirty years ago, many of these people would have stayed and paid taxes. Now they’ll leave.”

Despite the UK’s “fragile state”, he believes that “the damage is not irreparable” but says Labour must stop “scoring own goals” that demotivate its people and diminish its appeal on the global stage.

“We have the tools and the talent to succeed, but we need to act before the fragile becomes the broken.”