Lord Levy: I’ve been screamed at over things the government has done on Israel

Lord Michael Levy has admitted being “screamed at by people” in the community over moves the UK government have made in relation to the Middle East, but he told a packed conference:”I can assure everyone in this room that the Prime Minister, the Foreign Secretary… and the whole team, are not anti-Israel.”

In a poignant speech, delivered at Sunday’s Haaretz conference at JW3 in north London, Levy praised the work of Keir Starmer, David Lammy and Middle East minister Hamish Falconer, saying they were all “determined to make a difference” and were “all engaged” with trying to ensure the UK made a positive impact.

But he told the audience: “Things will happen that we may not agree with. I’ve been lambasted, absolutely screamed at by people because of the things this government has done.

“We know the issues just recently. Things are not easy, but I can assure everyone in this room that the Prime Minister, the foreign secretary, Hamish, and the whole team, are not anti Israel.

“They are for a secure state of Israel, but also for a Palestinian state where there can be dignity for Israel and for the Palestinians and for us Jews around the world to really feel proud about the country we love.”

Speaking after Levy, Hamish Falconer, the Middle East Minister, had referenced controversial moves taken by the UK government, including the partial arms export licence suspensions.

He said: “Turning now to the decisions made by the new government that I represent, particularly on arms exports, international humanitarian law and settler sanctions, I want to underline these decisions are based on our absolute commitment to international law.

“But they are also based on our continued belief in a two state solution, however distant that may feel.”

Referencing the UN Palestinian relief agency UNRWA, Falconer said the UK government was “appalled” that some staff may have taken part in the October 7 atrocity, but said they were the “only body able to deliver vital services to the people of Gaza” and to refugees across the region.

In his speech Labour peer Levy lamented the fact that the current deadly conflict in the region has resulted in a “divided Israel, divided world Jewry and divided world opinion on Israel.”

He said the past year, since October 2023, had been “horrendous for Israel and for all of us Jews.”

He praised Dr Sharon Lipschitz, who also spoke at Sunday’s event and whose parents were among the hostages in Gaza.

Levy then said his own 28-year-old cousin, Emily Semari, “whose mum was a bridesmaid at my wedding 57 years ago, is still a hostage. ”

“The destruction in Gaza and now in Lebanon is just terrible, and the humanitarian crisis is worsening by the day, and we must not forget what is also happening in the West Bank,” added Levy. ” Frankly, things are just out of control. ”

The former personal envoy and special advisor on the Middle East to PM Tony Blair also recalled the “shameful atrocity” of the assassination of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and his time in Israel attending Rabin’s funeral.

Levy said Blair had been unable to attend Sunday’s conference as he was abroad, but introduced a recorded video message from the former PM.

Blair referenced polling by his Institute which had shown support for Hamas in Gaza in far less numbers than is often thought.

The poll, conducted in August “demonstrated that the population in Gaza is seeking a change with the agency to govern themselves” said Blair.

“When asked which entity they preferred to govern Gaza immediately after the war, only 7 percent of Palestinians in Gaza said they wanted Hamas to carry on governing Gaza. Gazans most popular choice was a Gaza administration of Gazan representatives with international oversight and linked to the Palestinian Authority.”

He added, “We also found that respondents in the West Bank and East Jerusalem are in strong agreement that the Palestinian Authority requires reform, with 81 percent of West Bankers stating that moderate to deep reform is required.

“So what the poll highlighted is that Palestinians themselves are looking for a different future, and therefore it underlines the urgency of ending the conflict and establishing a new reality for Gaza, one which provides Israel with the security it needs, and Palestinians in Gaza with the ability to govern themselves effectively, and that is what we must all work towards.”

Blair also said:”It’s been over a year since the October 7 assault on Israel by Hamas, which has left Israelis deeply scarred and traumatized, while the pursuant Israel-Hamas war has led to unprecedented Palestinian casualties, displacement and destruction in Gaza.”

He added: “Palestinians face an enduring, intolerable situation of repeated displacement, an increasingly dire humanitarian situation and a mounting death toll with no horizon visible for a better future.Blair said what is needed are “intensive diplomatic efforts to create the conditions that will bring the war to an end in a way that provides Israel with the security it needs, and Palestinians in Gaza with a different and better future.”