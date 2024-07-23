Lord Mann reappointed as government’s independent adviser on antisemtism
EXCLUSIVE: A government spokesperson said:'Lord Mann will continue his important work as the government’s adviser on antisemitism'
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Labour has reappointed Lord John Mann as the government’s independent adviser on antisemitism, Jewish News understands.
The peer, and former Labour MP has been confirmed in the role established to provide independent advice to the Secretary of State for The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Angela Rayner, on “the most effective methods to tackle antisemitism”.
Both Keir Starmer and deputy leader Rayner are convinced that Mann is the right person to continue in the role under a Labour government.
The party are also likely to appoint an independent advisor on Islamophobia, to show that they are also taking anti-Muslim racism as seriously as that directed at the Jewish community.
An MHCLG spokesperson said:“Lord Mann will continue his important work as the government’s adviser on antisemitism.
“We are clear that antisemitism, Islamophobia, and all forms of religious and racial hatred have absolutely no place in our society. We will be exploring a more integrated and cohesive approach to tackling it.”
Mann, whose five year term in the post was due to expire this month, had clashed with several former Tory ministers, including ex-home secretary Suella Braverman, who he accused of failing to act on the recommendations of his reports into the tackling of anti-Jewish racism.
When rumours surfaced that Gove was seeking to replace Mann, several communal figures spoke out, including former Board of Deputies president Marie van der Zyl and ex Jewish Leadership Council chief Jonathan Goldstein to defend him.
Mann was nominated to the House of Lords in former Prime Minister Theresa May’s resignation list in 2019 and quit as an MP to enter Lords where he has almost come to the end of a five-year term tackling antisemitism as a non-affiliated peer.
But he told Jewish News in May: ”I will be campaigning for the Labour Party and recommending a Labour vote.”
Mann’s wife Jo White was elected Labour MP for Bassetlaw at the election, and she gave her maiden speech in the Commons on Tuesday.
While Mann’s appointment as independent advisor has been extended, Jewish News understands that Labour are keen to cut back on some of the envoy roles created under the previous government.
One government adviser said since taking power it had been concluded there were “too many” such roles, some “without obvious purpose.”
