Lord Pickles announces he is stepping down as UK Post Holocaust envoy

Lord Eric Pickles has confirmed he is stepping down as UK Special Envoy on Post Holocaust Issues after a decade in the role.

In a letter to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the former Tory minister said now felt like “a natural time to leave” following the UK’s just completed presidency of The IHRA.

Looking back at achievements in the role, Pickles said the UK now “led the way” in Holocaust Remembrance and education.

He said he was confident last year’s UK presidency had served to “strengthen” the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA).

Pickles stressed he would continue to work with Ed Ball as co-chair of the UK Holocaust Memorial Foundation (UKHMF) with long-running efforts to see a Holocaust Memorial and Learning Centre built next to Parliament.

He said he would now be able to devote “all my energy” alongside Balls to make the project “a success.”

In his letter to Starmer, Pickles said his time as Special Envoy saw improvements in Restitution in Community and Private Property across Europe.

But he wrote that he is “frustrated” Poland still lacks a private property scheme.

He said UK efforts had helped ensure there was “much progress” in the return of looted art.

Pickles noted that over the past decade the UK had helped draft two definitions on antisemitism and anti-Roma discrimination.

In a post on X, he added:”Thank you for the support and encouragement over the years. I will remain a vocal supporter of the Jewish Community and Israel!”

