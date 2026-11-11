Maccabi GB Dancing Strictly London returns for a glittering night of fundraising

Twelve amateur dancers donned sequins and sparkles to take to the floor at the Arts Depot for Maccabi GB’s second annual Dancing Strictly London.

With a sold-out audience of 400 excited guests filling the theatre, the event on Sunday 8 November delivered a spectacular celebration of dance, community spirit and charitable giving, raising more than £35,000 for 12 key Jewish causes.

Hosted by award-winning comedian and broadcaster Rachel Creeger, the night saw dancers step out of their comfort zones and onto the ballroom floor after just six weeks of rehearsals with professional dancers from Dream of Dance School.

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Each participant danced in support of a charity close to their heart, helping to raise vital funds for causes across the Jewish community.

The dancers were Abbie Hildebrand (CST); Claire Zulberg (Jewish Blind & Disabled); Dani Moss (Kisharon Langdon); Jane Goodkind (Chai Cancer Care); Laura Rose (Jewish Deaf Association); Maureen Fisher (WIZO); Neil Sapler (Jewish Care); Olivia Rawlings (Jnetics); Rachel Raven (Hatzola Edgware); Rocki Ezekiel (The Malki Foundation UK); Sarah Schechter (Magen David Adom UK) and Yoel Strous (Maccabi GB).

The event also featured a special musical performance from the Jewish Dramatic Association of London (JDAL) during the audience vote.

The judging panel saw Vanessa Feltz return as Head Judge alongside Dream of Dance founder, Joan Lee; professional choreographer and performer Ilai Szpiezak; and dancer and co-founder, Sorelle Academy, Jessica Sidoli.

Following the judges’ deliberations and hundreds of audience votes, two winners were announced: the Judges’ Winner was Neil Sapler, while the Audience Winner was Olivia Rawlings.

This was the second time Maccabi GB has hosted Dancing Strictly London, having brought the event to London following the success of the format created by Manchester Maccabi, who have been running their successful version for more than a decade.

Judges’ Winner Neil Sapler said: “It was a truly uplifting evening, with 11 fellow dancers who danced their hearts out for great causes. The support from the organisers, judges, professional dancers and families was fantastic. I hope my win goes a little way to highlight the importance and great work of everyone at Jewish Care.”

Audience Winner Olivia Rawlings said:“I’m so proud to have helped raise money for such incredible and well deserving charities. Truly an unforgettable experience! Winning the Glitterball was the cherry on top and will be a night I remember forever!”

Sarah Schechter, a Maccabiah gold medallist in tennis, who took part to raise money for MDA UK, said: “What a wonderful experience and what a triumph for Maccabi GB! Thank you, thank you, thank you! You really go above and beyond in offering the Jewish community amazing opportunities – and this time with the chance to support all those wonderful charities!!”

Laura Rose, dancing for JDA, said, “To anyone thinking of doing this, DO IT! It was just the most amazing experience, meeting wonderful people. Learning a new skill and having the support of your family and friends with you, but most importantly raising money for your chosen charity. You won’t regret it. You’ll want to do it again!”

Ashley Lerner, chief executive of Maccabi GB, added: “Over the past few months, we’ve seen people step outside their comfort zones, learn something completely new, form lasting friendships and raise vital funds for incredible charities. Tonight has been about community, courage, generosity and fun, and everyone involved should be enormously proud of what they have achieved.”