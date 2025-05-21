Making sense of the sedra: Behar-Bechukotai
Playing the long game
Life is a constant battle of living in the moment, versus living for the moment. How do we balance the desire to both focus on the here and now, whilst at the same time forward planning for the future?
Last week we read about the mitzvah of counting Sefirat HaOmer, the seven weeks between Pesach and Shavuot (Vayikra 23:15-16), and this week in Behar-Bechukotai we read about the mitzvah to count the seven sabbatical years leading up to the Jubilee (Vayikra 25:8).
Although similar in nature, there is one significant difference between the two acts of counting, and it tends to be missed in translation. The counting of the Omer is in the plural usfartem lachem whereas the counting of the years is in the singular vesafarta lecha.
What is the nature of this distinction?
Chazal (Menachot 65b) teach us that in the case of the Omer, the counting is the duty of each individual. The pasuk thus issues the command in the plural to accentuate that it applies to everyone personally. In the case of the Jubilee, however, Chazal (Sifra Behar 2:2) tell us that the counting is the responsibility of the Beit Din. The pasuk is thus phrased in the singular to highlight that it is the duty of the Jewish people as a whole, performed centrally on their behalf via the court.
Implicit here, says Chief Rabbi Sacks, is an important principle of leadership. As individuals we count the days, but as leaders we must count the years. As private people we can think about tomorrow, but in our role as leaders we must think long term, focusing our eyes on the far horizon. Leaders, if they are wise, think about the impact of their decisions many years from now.
Whilst contemporary influencers are relentlessly focused on the “now” and the perceived acclaim in the headlines of the present, great leaders think long term and build for the future.
The way to make our days truly count is by keeping our eyes firmly fixed on building towards the future.
Rabbi Brendan Stern is at Hendon United Synagogue
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.