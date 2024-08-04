Making sense of the sedra: Matot Masei
A united Jewish vision
On 7 October Staff Sergeant Roey Weiser, a soldier in the Golani 13th Brigade, was stationed at the Kerem Shalom border crossing with Gaza. He was near the safe room when terrorists entered the area. He could have gone to the safe room and stayed there, saving his own life. However he took on the task of ensuring that as many soldiers as possible could also reach it, and thus found himself protecting many other lives, but giving up his own.
Hannah Szenesh spent the summer of 1944 in a prison cell. She was interrogated, tortured and brutally beaten. She was a Special Operations Executive for the British army who had parachuted into Yugoslavia in order to assist the resistance in Hungary, but was caught. She could have prolonged her life by giving up names of her collaborators and details of their plans. However, she stayed silent for months, defending the lives of many others.
In this week’s parsha, Matot Masei, God tells Moshe: “Take revenge for the Children of Israel against the Midianites; afterwards you will be gathered to your people” (Bamidbar 31:2). Moshe immediately gets on with the task, organising the army and successfully completing God’s mission. He could have dragged his feet in doing this to prolong his life. Instead, he took immediate action, knowing that this would bring about its swift end.
I have given some extreme examples above, but there is a lesson to be learnt here from Hannah, Roey, Moshe and many other Jewish leaders. Sometimes we are called upon to do things that might be to our detriment but will have enormous benefit to others. This can be something as small as helping a colleague at work. You give up your time, energy and even your own work in order to help someone else meet a deadline, reduce their stress and help them keep their job – even though you may be jeopardising your own. Why would you do this? Because for the sake of the team, of its mission and its beneficiaries, you sacrifice your own needs for the sake of the collective.
Our Jewish leaders have always been those who have not a singular, individual vision for the future, but a communal, united one.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.