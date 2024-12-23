Making Sense of the sedra: Miketz

The young men and women of the IDF, who are fighting so bravely to protect the people of Israel and secure the release of all the hostages, might think that they are just doing that for which they have been trained. However, they may be underestimating the incredible significance of their actions for the future of the State of Israel and Jews worldwide.

Many centuries earlier, the main protagonists featured in this week’s parsha, Miketz, were also unaware of effect of their actions at the time, and yet the Torah attests to the enduring impact of the choices they made that shaped the events in their lives.

Rabbi Shimshon Raphael Hirsch (19th century leader of German Jewry) notes that Joseph’s brother travelling to Egypt to buy grain was a moment of great historic importance. For the first time, they are introduced as the Children of Israel and, even though they were unaware of the consequences their journey would have for subsequent generations, the reality is that the entire future of the Jewish people rested upon it. In fact, the whole course of Jewish history may have been completely different if they had not travelled there, Joseph may never have revealed himself to them, they might not have settled there, become enslaved, then redeemed by God and ultimately received the Torah.

Just one chapter later, Jacob experiences his own personal epiphany. Rav Hirsch explains that since the loss of Joseph, the narrative has referred to him as Jacob as it signifies that depressed state of mind in which a person feels that they are dependent, failing and limping or lagging behind the realities of life. He feels incapable of coping and therefore just allows himself to be dragged along by them.

Only when Jacob finally accedes to his sons’ requests to send Benjamin with them to Egypt is he quoted using the name Israel. While Jacob is in a state of doubt and felt that he could not send Benjamin he is presented as Jacob. But once he sees clearly that the peril to Benjamin’s life will be no greater if he stays at home, Jacob conquers his emotions and becomes Israel.

Joseph’s brothers are called the Children of Israel and Jacob is called Israel because it is these names that particularly symbolise the part they are playing, not only in shaping their own destiny, but that of future generations.

Similarly in our own lives, we may consider the choices we make and the actions we take as having limited implications, affecting only ourselves and those close to us. In reality, we never truly know the full ramifications of the course we follow as the outcome may not be apparent in the present but only become visible at some indeterminate time in the future. Someone once said: “Be careful of your actions. You never know when you are creating a memory,” but more importantly, never underestimate the significance of your actions.

Whilst we do not know what the future holds, this Chanukah we continue to hope and pray for the release of all the hostages, for God to give strength to his people and to bless them with peace.