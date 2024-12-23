Making Sense of the sedra: Miketz
Our actions are often more significant than we may realise
The young men and women of the IDF, who are fighting so bravely to protect the people of Israel and secure the release of all the hostages, might think that they are just doing that for which they have been trained. However, they may be underestimating the incredible significance of their actions for the future of the State of Israel and Jews worldwide.
Many centuries earlier, the main protagonists featured in this week’s parsha, Miketz, were also unaware of effect of their actions at the time, and yet the Torah attests to the enduring impact of the choices they made that shaped the events in their lives.
Rabbi Shimshon Raphael Hirsch (19th century leader of German Jewry) notes that Joseph’s brother travelling to Egypt to buy grain was a moment of great historic importance. For the first time, they are introduced as the Children of Israel and, even though they were unaware of the consequences their journey would have for subsequent generations, the reality is that the entire future of the Jewish people rested upon it. In fact, the whole course of Jewish history may have been completely different if they had not travelled there, Joseph may never have revealed himself to them, they might not have settled there, become enslaved, then redeemed by God and ultimately received the Torah.
Just one chapter later, Jacob experiences his own personal epiphany. Rav Hirsch explains that since the loss of Joseph, the narrative has referred to him as Jacob as it signifies that depressed state of mind in which a person feels that they are dependent, failing and limping or lagging behind the realities of life. He feels incapable of coping and therefore just allows himself to be dragged along by them.
Only when Jacob finally accedes to his sons’ requests to send Benjamin with them to Egypt is he quoted using the name Israel. While Jacob is in a state of doubt and felt that he could not send Benjamin he is presented as Jacob. But once he sees clearly that the peril to Benjamin’s life will be no greater if he stays at home, Jacob conquers his emotions and becomes Israel.
Joseph’s brothers are called the Children of Israel and Jacob is called Israel because it is these names that particularly symbolise the part they are playing, not only in shaping their own destiny, but that of future generations.
Similarly in our own lives, we may consider the choices we make and the actions we take as having limited implications, affecting only ourselves and those close to us. In reality, we never truly know the full ramifications of the course we follow as the outcome may not be apparent in the present but only become visible at some indeterminate time in the future. Someone once said: “Be careful of your actions. You never know when you are creating a memory,” but more importantly, never underestimate the significance of your actions.
Whilst we do not know what the future holds, this Chanukah we continue to hope and pray for the release of all the hostages, for God to give strength to his people and to bless them with peace.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.