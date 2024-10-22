Making sense of the sedra: Shemini Atzeret
We've been a great team this year
One Year.
It’s been a full year since the war erupted on Shemini Atzeret 2023 (due to the Jewish leap year).
That’s 383 days of heroism exhibited by our brave soldiers.
Over 9,000 hours of the wives of soldiers stoically holding the family unit together.
Over 550,000 minutes of national generosity and extending a charitable hand.
Over 33 million seconds of camaraderie and caring.
Where does this spirit come from?
In the prayer for rain – Tefillat Geshem – we recite on Shemini Atzeret, we say: “When your treasured people thirsted for water, [Moshe] struck the rock and out came water… For the sake of his righteousness, grant abundant water!”
If Moshe was punished for hitting the rock rather than speaking to it, why is it invoked as a source of merit?
Additionally, the Torah finishes by praising “… the strong hand… that Moshe performed before the eyes of all of Israel” (Devarim 34:12). Rashi says this refers to the smashing of the tablets, an act which Hashem both approved of and praised.
If we generally try to finish each section of the Torah on a positive note (Rema OC 138:1), why does the ultimate verse of the entire annual Torah reading cycle invoke the memory of Moshe’s shattering of the tablets, something seemingly so negative?
Our sages (Shemot Rabbah 43) teach us that the tablets were akin to a marriage contract between Hashem and Am Yisrael, and by smashing the tablets, Moshe was protecting Am Yisrael by softening the nature of our spiritual infidelity with the Golden Calf. In so doing, explains the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Moshe was highlighting the principle that the Torah was created for the sake of Am Yisrael (Tanna Devei Eliyahu 14).
Finishing the Torah with this episode was thus providing the ultimate praise of Moshe – that he was willing to put Am Yisrael’s destiny before everything else, including his own handiwork and legacy!
Similarly, explains Rav Meir Shapiro, Moshe hit the rock because he knew it would ‘obey’ and produce water if spoken to, which would reflect negatively on Am Yisrael who didn’t listen when spoken to. His actions, although personally detrimental, were for the sake of Am Yisrael, and this is the merit we invoke.
What we’ve witnessed this year, more than any in recent memory and perhaps more than ever in our history, is the willingness of so many to put the interests of our nation ahead of their own. We have heard, read and seen first-hand the heroic sacrifice of the holiest of our people.
In the merit of the heroes among us who have selflessly sacrificed for Am Yisrael, may Hashem bless us with the sweetest year ahead.
