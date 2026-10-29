Making sense of the sedra: Vayero

Not every act of kindness makes headlines. Some of the most meaningful things we do for others happen without applause or recognition. Parashat Vayera reminds us why these acts matter just as much as the ones everyone sees.

When three visitors arrive at Abraham’s tent, he rushes to welcome them, offers them water and arranges a meal (Bereishit 18:1–8). According to rabbinic tradition, he was recovering from his circumcision, yet his attention turns outwards. He sees an opportunity to care for others and acts immediately.

Sarah, too, plays an essential role. While Avraham welcomes the visitors, Sarah prepares the food (Bereishit 18:6). Their hospitality depends on different contributions working together. Some acts of kindness are visible; others happen quietly behind the scenes. Both are indispensable.

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The Mishnah captures this beautifully. Shammai teaches: “Say little and do much, and receive everyone with a pleasant countenance” (Pirkei Avot 1:15). Genuine kindness is not simply about what we say or give, but how we act and how we make others feel.

In a world that measures success through achievement and public recognition, we naturally notice those who lead initiatives or stand in the spotlight. We may overlook those who organise the details, provide emotional support or quietly keep everything running. Yet our homes, workplaces and communities depend on both.

As a woman, I often reflect on how much of life depends on the things that go unseen: the emotional labour of keeping a family connected, the quiet effort of remembering what matters to others, and the small acts of kindness that hold communities together. Yet this is not a responsibility belonging to women alone. Every one of us, regardless of gender or position, has the ability to make another person feel valued.

Recognising this contribution is not about diminishing visible leadership, but about understanding that there are many ways to make a meaningful difference.

Vayera offers another lesson through Sarah. When she hears that she will have a child in her old age, the Torah tells us: “And Sarah laughed within herself” (Bereishit 18:12). After years of waiting, the promise seems almost impossible. Yet after Yitzchak’s birth, she declares: “God has brought me laughter” (Bereishit 21:6).

Sarah’s story reminds us that our present circumstances do not necessarily determine our future. We may feel it is too late to start again or that things can never change, but life can still surprise us.

Perhaps these lessons are connected. Just as we should not overlook the quiet contributions people make, we should never assume we know the full story of another person’s life. Someone who seems strong may need support; someone who feels discouraged may still have hope.

We cannot solve every problem, but we can make a difference in the small corner of the world within our reach. We can notice, appreciate, encourage and offer kindness without waiting for recognition.

Perhaps that is the lasting message of Parashat Vayera: to see what others might miss, to give what we can, and to leave room for the unexpected. Because sometimes, the smallest act of kindness can change someone’s day, and sometimes, just when we think the story is over, a reason to laugh is still waiting to be found.

Rebbetzin Zelda Vogel is at Ealing Synagogue