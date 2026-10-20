Man arrested after a series of Jewish women report being assaulted in Stamford Hill

A man has been arrested after a series of Jewish women were assaulted in Stamford Hill on Monday, with the police treating the situation as a suspected antisemitic hate crime.

A video of one of the alleged assaults, in the Clapton Common area, was published by Shomrim, who subsequently detained the individual in question.

In a statement from the Jewish security organisation, they described how: “Shomrim received a call from a visibly Jewish lady, reported being punched in the face by a middle-aged male on Clapton Common, E5. Shomrim volunteers arrived on scene 30 seconds later to witness a second vicious assault on another Jewish lady. She was punched twice in the face, leaving significant bruising.

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“Hackney police arrested the male for racially & religiously aggravated GBH, as well as for outstanding warrants. The victims told Shomrim that they believe they were assaulted because they were Jewish, as the offender only targeted Jewish ladies.”

Shomrim went on to say that “further assaults have been reported…with additional victims yet to come forward.” They appealed to either witnesses or any further victims to come forward to them or the police, citing CAD 3400 19/10/26.

A Met police spokesperson said:

“Police were called at around 13:40hrs on Monday, 19 October to reports that a man had been detained by Shomrim after assaulting three Jewish women in the Clapton Common area.

“Officers attended within minutes and arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of racially-aggravated common assault.

“At this time, three women have reported being assaulted, including one woman who was pushing her young baby in a pram.

“The women are believed to have suffered minor injuries.

“The incident is being treated as a suspected antisemitic hate crime and officers are keen to hear from any other people who may have been assaulted.

“The suspect was subsequently further arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, in connection with an unrelated assault on a woman, who is believed to be known to him, in the Islington area on Friday, 16 October.

“He remains in police custody.”

A spokesperson for Campaign Against Antisemitism said: “This appalling attack is a violent reminder of the skyrocketing levels of antisemitism in Britain today. 96% of British Jews feel that Jewish people in Britain are less safe compared to before October 2023, according to our polling.

“A brazen assault on multiple Jewish people in broad daylight will only confirm to the community that its fears have been realised. The only question now is whether the perpetrator will be brought to justice or whether the Jewish community will be disappointed by the criminal justice system yet again.”

Following the arrest, the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “No one should face abuse or violence because of their faith. Following these despicable assaults in Stamford Hill, I want to reassure our Jewish communities that police have made an arrest, are investigating and have increased patrols.”