Man arrested after ‘I love 7 October’ chanted at London demo

A 27-year-old man has been arrested following a protest in North London, where chants allegedly in support of Hamas were heard.

The arrest occurred after a video circulated online showing a man using a megaphone at a pro-Palestine demonstration in Swiss Cottage. The chants reportedly included: ‘I love the 7th of October’ and ‘I love an organisation that starts with H.’

In an initial statement on Twitter/X, the Metropolitan Police said: ‘Detectives investigating an incident at a protest in Swiss Cottage yesterday have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of inciting racial hatred. He remains in custody, and further offences are being considered. We understand the concern this has caused and will provide updates when available.’

Police also told Jewish News: ‘On Saturday, 21 September, a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of inciting racial hatred following a demonstration in Swiss Cottage, Camden, on Friday, 20 September. He was taken into custody, where he was further arrested on suspicion of inviting support for a proscribed organisation under Section 12 of the Terrorism Act 2000.'”