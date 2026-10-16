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Man arrested as police probe Your Party database dispute

Scotland Yard did not name the party or any individuals in its statement

By Lee Harpin October 16, 2026, 4:54 pm Edit

Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor

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Police investigating the alleged unauthorised access of a Your Party database have arrested a 26-year-old man.

Your Party has been plagued by infighting since it was co-founded in summer 2025 by the former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and the former Labour MP Zarah Sultana.

The Metropolitan Police said he was arrested in south west London on suspicion of an offence under the Computer Misuse Act 1990.

A 39-year-old woman was previously interviewed under caution in connection, the force added.

Scotland Yard did not name the party or any individuals in its statement, but a Your Party spokesperson said it had alerted supporters to an unauthorised email sent out in September 2025.

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Corbyn criticised a system to take payments for the new political outfit, which he disowned as an “unauthorised email”.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “The Metropolitan Police received a report in September 2025 relating to the alleged unauthorised access of a political party’s database.

“An investigation was launched and on Tuesday, 13 October officers arrested a 26-year-old man in south west London on suspicion of an offence under the Computer Misuse Act 1990.

“He has been released under investigation pending further police inquiries.

“A 39-year-old woman was previously interviewed under caution in connection with the investigation.

“The investigation continues.”

A Your Party spokesperson said: “Your Party immediately alerted supporters to an unauthorised email sent out to its supporters on 18 September 2025.

“We can reassure our members and supporters that our systems are secure and that this was an isolated incident.

“It would not be appropriate to comment any further about ongoing police investigations.”

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