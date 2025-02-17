Man arrested in Golders Green after targeting Jewish businesses in suspected hate crime

Police have arrested a man over reports he targeted Jewish-owned businesses and attempted to punch passers-by in Golders Green.

Officers responded to reports of the incident in Golders Green Road on Sunday afternoon at around 5.30pm

They responded to reports of a man “acting irrationally in the street” who was specifically “shouting in Arabic outsideJewish-owned businesses.”

Local residents assisted police in searching the area to locate the man as officers attempted to arrest him.

In a statement Barnet Metropolitan Police later confirmed they were able to arrest a man on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence.

“We are not searching for anyone else in relation to the incident,” added the statement. “So far there have been no reports of any injuries.

“The incident is being treated as a potential hate crime.”