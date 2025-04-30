Man charged with terror offence after attempted attack on Israel’s UK embassy

A man has been charged with terrorism offences after allegedly attempting to break into the Israeli embassy in London while carrying two knives.

Abdullah Sabah Albadri, 33, was arrested on Monday evening and was charged on Wednesday with preparing acts of terrorism and two counts of possessing a bladed article. He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

It comes after a man allegedly tried to climb over the walls of the embassy compound on Palace Green in Kensington, a road known for its high-level diplomatic security.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Police were alerted at 17:56 on 28 April and officers from the Metropolitan Police’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command responded swiftly, preventing the man from gaining access to the building.

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “We remain in close contact with those based at the Embassy of Israel and we appreciate that these charges will be concerning to them.

“I would like to reassure the public, however, that from our enquiries so far, we are not seeking anyone else in connection with this matter and we do not believe there is any wider threat to the public.”

An Embassy spokesperson said: “The Embassy of Israel will not be deterred by any terror threat and will continue to represent Israel with pride in the UK.”